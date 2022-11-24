Bristol City and Fulham dealt potential blow as Inter Milan join transfer chase for 29-year-old

Bristol City‘s potential capture of Torino centre-back Koffi Djidji may have hit a major road block, with Inter Milan now credited with an interest in the 29-year-old.

Tuttosport – via Sempre Inter – have claimed that Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is keen to bring the France-born defender to the Italian giants in the summer when his contract expires.

The Robins were last week, along with Fulham and Anderlecht, claimed to be in the running for Djidji’s signature by SportMediaSet, but their interest is for the upcoming January transfer window.

All three clubs can pursue Djidji for next season in the form of a pre-contract arrangement due to his current deal at Torino expiring in the summer, but City and Nigel Pearson could perhaps explore a cut-price fee to bring him to Ashton Gate immediately.

The latest reports indicate that Inzaghi wants Djidji for his flexibility and experience in Serie A, and he has been a regular for Torino this season, playing 13 times in the top flight of Italian football.

The Verdict

If Inter Milan are now seriously interested in Djidji, then the Robins could end up conceding defeat.

Djidji has been a regular for Torino this season, so it would be a shock in itself if he were to come over to England to play Championship football.

With Inter now reportedly keen though, that brings a new dynamic to the transfer chase, either in January or at the end of the season.

Djidji would no doubt bolster the defence of Nigel Pearson, but it looks unlikely to happen now.