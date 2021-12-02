Bristol City and Cardiff target ace, Millers eye Notts County player, Ogbene update: The latest Rotherham United transfer talking points

Rotherham United have started their first season back in Sky Bet League One in the fashion that many people will have expected.

At the time of writing the Millers currently sit at the top of the league standings in the third tier and are already well on their way to making an instant return to the Championship.

Their performances so far this campaign have been testament to the hard work that has been put in by Paul Warne and his staff, with the manager having chosen to stay put at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as opposed to moving on for a new challenge over the summer.

Warne also kept together most of the squad that he had at his disposal last season and will now be looking ahead to the upcoming January window.

Here, we take you through some of the main transfer talking points from around the club.

Bristol City and Cardiff target ace

Warne has told the Yorkshire Post that his side have no intention of selling their striker Michael Smith in January.

The target man was strongly linked with a move away from the Millers during the summer just gone, with both Bristol City and Cardiff City said to have taken an interest.

However the Rotherham boss has stated that his side would only be interested in negotiating a deal for the player if a ludicrous amount of money was on offer.

Smith has scored 12 goals in 21 games across all competitions so far.

Millers eye Notts County player

Rotherham are said to be big admirers of Notts County striker Ruben Rodrigues, with Nottinghamshire Live reporting that the club have sent scouts to watch the frontman in action this term.

The Portuguese player has already notched up eight goals in his opening 20 games for the National League side and could well be tempted to try his hand in the Football League.

Rodrigues is also of interest to League One side Lincoln City and is rated as one of the best strikers operating outside of the EFL.

He currently has two years remaining on his current contract at Meadow Lane.

Ogbene update

Warne has also gone on record to admit that the club could well lose Chiedozie Ogbene in the January window, with the manager making those comments to the Yorkshire Post.

The attacker has greatly impressed for his club side and as a result is now a firm part of the Republic of Ireland’s plans at international level.

Now into his final year of his contract at the New York Stadium, Rotherham do have an option of an extra year that they may well take up, as Warne alluded to recently:

“We have got an option [of an extra year] on Chieo.

“I have not activated it yet and don’t need to. I’d rather sit down with Chieo when the time is right and try and get him on an extended deal.

“However, I have to be realistic. Luckily there are no internationals until March, but the more games he has against Europe’s greatest and more performances, the more awareness other people have on him and the more difficult it will be to keep him.

“I am not naïve to sit here and think we can offer him a deal which will water his eyes and no-one else can compete with that. But we will still have the conversations and try and sell him the dream. However, I am aware there will be interest in Chieo.

“But I cannot see us, with any of our players, selling players in January unless the money is ridiculous. The chairman has never said we’d have to sell anyone.”