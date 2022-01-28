Bristol City and Cardiff City eyeing appointment of former Middlesbrough man

There could be some change afoot in the Championship soon and the return of an EFL stalwart in Neil Warnock, with The Sun reporting that both Bristol City and Cardiff are eyeing moves to appoint him as their new manager.

The Bluebirds have already changed manager once so far this campaign, getting rid of Mick McCarthy when it looked like the side were in relegation trouble. The appointment of Steve Morison saw a slight upturn in fortune but he hasn’t been able to drag them too far away from the drop zone either.

With the side still struggling for wins, he too could soon face the boot and it looks like the club could turn to Warnock in their bid to try and push on up the table.

Bristol City have also been having a look at him according to The Sun, although they have fared slightly better than Cardiff. They’ve currently got Nigel Pearson in charge and while the boss has a lot of experience in producing results at a higher level than the second tier, he has failed to get results from the Robins.

It means that the club are currently sat in the lower half of the division and whilst they are a fair distance from the relegation places, they would want to be a lot higher up the division – and clearly feel that Warnock could get them higher.

If either side did decide to sack their respective manager – and appoint Neil Warnock – then it would be another quick return to the division for the boss at a time when it looked like he might finally have hung up his managerial boots.

The Verdict

It would be absolutely no surprise to see Neil Warnock come back to the Championship and management because he just cannot stay away – and that’s good news for any neutral EFL fan.

The league is a lot better place with him in it and in terms of Cardiff and Bristol City, he would certainly have the knowhow to guide them away from the bottom of the league and towards the top again. He left Middlesbrough at a time when they wanted to move in a different direction with Chris Wilder and he hadn’t left them in too bad of a shape.

He has had plenty of success in the past too and can argue more managerial experience than at least Steve Morison at Cardiff. However, it could be a gamble considering not all of Warnock’s reins turn out as well as the last – although I suppose that is the case when changing to any new manager.

Bristol City and Cardiff though are both in situations which need changing – and adding Neil Warnock into the mix would certainly do something about it in the long-term.