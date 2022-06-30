Bristol City and Blackpool join race for League One star

Bristol City and Blackpool have joined the race for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni.

Sunderland and Huddersfield have already seen bids for the 21-year-old rejected, and it has now emerged that the above Championship duo may be next to make an offer, with the South London Press claiming that they are both also interested in the young midfielder.

Rudoni is said to want to leave Plough Lane following Wimbledon’s relegation from League One to League Two.

Rudoni has certainly impressed for the Dons in his short career so far.

He broke through into the team during the 2019/20 season and has been a regular for the club ever since.

In 2020/21, the versatile midfielder scored four goals and registered five assists from the centre of the park in 39 league matches, and improved on that further last season.

2021/22 resulted in 12 goals and five league assists for the 21-year-old.

Given the player’s ability, it looks like Wimbledon are holding out for a significant fee for the player, as they should.

South London Press claim that the biggest offer that the club have received for the player so far is £500,000 plus add-ons, which they rejected.

The Verdict

More clubs getting in on the action is good news for one club only – AFC Wimbledon.

They have already rejected bids for the player, and they will hope that further clubs being interested drives up the players interest even more.

One thing that does seem certain is that the player will leave Wimbledon this summer.

It is simply about the club getting the right fee for the player, and given he is coming off of the back of very impressive campaign, he is certainly not going to come cheap.