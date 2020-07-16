Bristol City and Birmingham City set for tussle to appoint impressive 53-year-old

Bristol City and Birmingham City are interested in appointing Paul Cook as their new manager, with the Wigan Athletic boss catching the eye at the DW Stadium in the last two seasons.

Both Bristol City and Birmingham are on the lookout for fresh faces to lead them into 2020/21, with Lee Johnson and Pep Clotet, respectively, leaving the two clubs in the past few weeks.

According to Nick Mashiter on Twitter, there’s an interest from both Bristol City and Birmingham in Cook, who has worked wonders with Wigan since leading them back into the Championship in 2018.

Exc: Bristol City and Birmingham are keen on Wigan boss Paul Cook. Link to follow. #bcfc #bristolcity #wafc — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) July 16, 2020

Last year, the Latics survived and secured their Championship status with an incredible win over promotion-chasing Leeds United at Elland Road.

Despite a tough first-half to 2019/20, Wigan responded brilliantly from Christmas, with Cook’s side again winning at Leeds, as well as West Brom.

Five wins and a draw since the restart has Wigan flying in the Championship and an 8-0 win over Hull City last time out really caught the eye.

However, off-field troubles are weighing Cook’s side down, with administration leaving a 12-point deduction hanging over them.

Ultimately, they will have to finish 12 points clear of the relegation zone to survive.

The Verdict

You really cannot blame Bristol City and Birmingham for launching a move to lure Cook out of Wigan.

There’s so much uncertainty surrounding Wigan at the moment and that makes their on-field performance that little bit more impressive.

It’s backs against the wall stuff at Wigan and Cook, 53, is coming out of it with so much credit.

He’s worked wonders at Wigan, but the chance to move to somewhere like Ashton Gate or St Andrew’s might well appeal to him heading into 2020/21.

Thoughts? Let us know!