Bristol City and Besiktas join transfer chase for Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is the subject of new transfer interest in both England and Turkey, according to the Sheffield Star.

The German-born 21-year-old has been chased this summer by Championship outfit Blackpool, who have had more than one six-figure bid rejected for his services in recent weeks, and their divisional rivals Norwich City have also been credited with an interest.

That pair have now been joined by Bristol City in the race to secure Dele-Bashiru’s services before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, with the Robins ‘keeping tabs’ on the youngster, per The Star.

The hardest Sheffield Wednesday quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Where did the club finish in the Championship in 2012/13? 17th 18th 19th 20th

There is also now overseas interest in Dele-Bashiru, who kicked off the 2022-23 campaign with two goals against Portsmouth on the opening day of the season.

Turkish giants Besiktas, as well as fellow Super Lig side Antalyaspor, are both understood to be interested in a deal for Dele-Bashiru, who is yet to be offered a fresh new contract officially by the Owls, despite his current one expiring in the summer of 2023, although manager Darren Moore has already expressed his desire to tie ‘Fizz’ down.

The Verdict

Having started the first couple of games this season, Dele-Bashiru has been back on the bench at Sheffield Wednesday in more recent fixtures, which is perhaps surprising considering the interest in his signature.

Competition for places is at a premium at Hillsborough though, with Darren Moore having a lot of options at his disposal, and it could be a case of him trying to not get attention on the ex-Manchester City man before the transfer window closes.

Wednesday have already shown their intentions by rejecting offers for the midfielder this summer, but if they get to the seven-figure mark, then they have a big decision to make.

The club could potentially lose Dele-Bashiru for a small compensation fee next summer if they fail to get a contract sorted, so perhaps new interest from England and further afield will trigger a bidding war in the final week of the window, which Wednesday could use to their advantage.