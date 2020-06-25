Bristol City amongst trio after outgoing Cardiff City player

Bristol City are in the mix to sign outgoing Cardiff City full-back Jazz Richards, with the defender set to part company with the Bluebirds in the coming days.

Richards has been on the books at Cardiff since the summer of 2016 and has made 57 appearances for the Bluebirds in that time.

However, he’s out of contract in the Welsh capital and a new deal hasn’t been agreed, meaning the 29-year-old will become a free agent on June 30th.

Bristol City Quiz: Are these 15 Lee Johnson facts true or false?

1 of 15 Lee Johnson managed Barnsley before Bristol City? True False

That news has alerted a number of clubs, with Wales Online reporting that Bristol City are amongst those who have made contact with the full-back as they look to bolster Lee Johnson’s options.

In addition to the Robins, Luton Town are keen, as are Oxford United, who have qualified for the League One play-offs and are looking to break into the Championship ahead of 2020/21.

Earlier in his career, Richards has had spells with Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Fulham, before he ended up in Cardiff ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

He made six Championship appearances in their promotion-winning campaign a year later, but played only four times in the Premier League as the Bluebirds failed to cling onto their Premier League status.

A further 13 appearances have been made this season, but Richards didn’t feature for Cardiff in last weekend’s win over Leeds United due to injury.

The Verdict

With Richards on his way out of Cardiff, he was always going to have a number of clubs chasing his signature.

He’s well travelled, but has seen a lot in his career and is a full Welsh international.

On the face of things, he’d be a good addition for Bristol City, Luton or Oxford on a free, with his experience and ability undoubted at the level of football we are talking about.

Thoughts? Let us know!