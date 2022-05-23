Bristol City ahead in the race to secure coveted out-of-contract defender

Bristol City are leading the race for Northampton Town defender Fraser Horsfall.

As per BristolWorld, the club have held talks with the 25-year-old, who is set to leave the Cobblers on a free transfer this summer.

The BristolWorld report also states that there is significant interest from teams in League One and the Championship, but that it is Bristol City that are leading the race to secure Horsfall’s signature.

If the move were to go through, it would be a big step up for Horsfall considering he was playing in League Two with Northampton Town this season, although he did play in the third-tier with the club in 2020/21.

This season, the central-defender made 45 appearances in League Two, scoring nine goals and carrying an attacking threat from the defence due to his height.

Unfortunately for Northampton Town, their play-off bid fell short in the semi-finals where they were defeated by Mansfield Town, meaning they will remain in the fourth-tier next season.

With Horsfall’s contract expiring at the club, that defeat all but confirmed that he would move on this summer, with his performances having caught plenty of eyes this season.

The Verdict

This would certainly be an interesting signing for Bristol City this summer.

Horsfall was excellent for Northampton at League Two level, but it could be a big jump to go from that to Championship football.

Perhaps given he has played in the third-tier previously these concerns are not as serious as they might be, but they remain, nonetheless.

Having said that, on a free transfer, it is certainly a gamble worth taking for Nigel Pearson and his side.

On top of being a good defender, Horsfall would add some much needed threat from set pieces, and could therefore contribute at both ends of the pitch at Ashton Gate.