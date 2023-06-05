Bristol City have agreed a deal worth up to £1m for Queens Park Rangers centre-back Rob Dickie, according to Mike McGrath.

Dickie has one year remaining on his contract at Loftus Road after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal in the English capital when he signed for the club back in 2020.

He has been a key starter for the West London outfit since his arrival - but was part of the club's downfall during the second half of this season and with this - it looks as though he's keen to make a fresh start elsewhere.

How much will Bristol City pay for Rob Dickie?

McGrath believes the Robins could pay as much as £1m for Dickie's services.

However, the fact the journalist says "up to £1m" indicates that a number of clauses may need to be hit for the Robins to pay that total.

Nigel Pearson's side have been given the license to spend fees on players following the January sale of Antoine Semenyo to AFC Bournemouth - and they could spend a decent amount this summer if Alex Scott moves away from Ashton Gate.

What was QPR's transfer stance on Rob Dickie and when is his medical?

According to McGrath, QPR were keen for the defender to stay but with the player only having a year left on his contract, they decided to sanction an exit.

This departure could give Gareth Ainsworth some money to spend in the transfer market and he could have that money pretty soon, with the defender set to undergo a medical today.

Is this deal for Rob Dickie a good one for Bristol City?

To get Dickie for less than £1m would be excellent business for Pearson despite QPR's decline during the 2022/23 campaign.

He may have been criticised by some QPR supporters - but he has the ability to be a real asset at this level and with the experience he already has - it shouldn't take him long to adapt to life at Ashton Gate.

The defender may have a year left on his deal, but £1m still seems like a very cheap deal and you feel the Robins could benefit from his presence, having seen Timm Klose leave in the winter.

Nathan Baker has also retired, so this is a position they certainly need to strengthen.

There's every chance Dickie could grow into an exceptional player at Ashton Gate. No longer is he in his comfort zone in the English capital, he will now be in a different environment and that could allow him to thrive.