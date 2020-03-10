Bristol City ace delivers verdict on Benik Afobe amid transfer speculation

Bristol City’s Tommy Rowe has said that Benik Afobe is ‘infectious’ and ‘so enthusiastic’ around the training ground, after reports have emerged linking the Stoke City striker with a permanent move to the club.

Afobe, 27, joined Bristol City on-loan from Stoke City in the summer. He looked to be a keen signing by Lee Johnson, netting three times in his opening five games for the club before being ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

It’s an injury that’s left Robins fans wondering what if – they grew very fond of Afobe very quickly, and would love to see him return to Ashton Gate next year, as either a loan-player or a permanent one.

He’s since remained at the club to continue his rehabilitation, and could well feature for the first-team before the Championship season is out.

Speaking to the Bristol Post about Afobe’s presence in training, Rowe said:

“My personal opinion is that he just loves to play football, he’s infectious and so enthusiastic around the place. If you’re talking to him about anything he brings up some sort of football anyway, which is such a great habit.

“He’s also there for advice and I’m sure he’s talking to the other strikers, encouraging them that it [form] will turn and we’ll soon be back to winning ways and a good position.”

Rowe, 31, played at Wolverhampton Wanderers with Afobe for a brief time, and is also in his first season at Bristol City. He’s featured 28 times in the Championship this season, filling in with both defensive and midfield duties, and chipping in with two goals.

But he’s only started once in the league since New Year, and has seen his game-time slashed of late.

The verdict

Many speak highly about Afobe, and he showed on the pitch this season that he’s more than capable of delivering at this level.

He’s all the traits of a complete striker but if Johnson wants to bring him back for a second at Ashton Gate, it’ll likely have to be a transfer, and it’ll no doubt cost them a fair whack.