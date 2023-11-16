Highlights Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Bristol City will be a difficult job for Liam Manning due to the challenges and high expectations at the club.

Manning has shown potential in his career, but his success at Ashton Gate will depend on his ability to deliver results.

Jordan acknowledges that young managers like Manning deserve opportunities, but emphasizes that Bristol City is a big job and requires strong leadership.

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Bristol City will be a tough job for Liam Manning.

Manning made the move from Oxford United to become the Robins' new head coach last week, replacing Nigel Pearson, who was surprisingly sacked last month after over two-and-a-half years in charge at Ashton Gate.

The 38-year-old led Oxford to League One survival last season after arriving at the Kassam Stadium in March, and his side had enjoyed an outstanding start to the campaign, sitting second in the table at the time of his departure.

Manning picked up a point in his first game in charge of City in the 0-0 draw against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday, and the Robins are 11th in the Championship table, just four points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

What did Simon Jordan say?

Jordan believes that Manning has shown potential in his career so far, but he says it could be difficult for him to achieve success at Ashton Gate.

"It's very easy to make the right noises until you're put in a situation where you have to deliver on what you think is the way to operate," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"He seems to have had, looking at his record, decent starts in jobs.

"Pete Winkleman at MK Dons tends to give young managers an opportunity and they tend to do quite well at MK Dons, you've seen Karl (Robinson) do it, you've seen Paul Ince start his career, and there are a few other people that have started well at MK Dons and built up a reputation and then gone off to other places and maybe not gone and achieved other things."

"The point is that this is a really difficult job," Jordan continued.

"You've got a very wealthy owner that's clearly ambitious, Steve Lansdown, not my cup of tea, but notwithstanding that he's backed his football club.

"I think this is a difficult job.

"It depends what his brief is, if his brief is to keep Bristol City there or thereabouts in the Championship, then I'm sure he has the capability to possibly do that because otherwise they wouldn't have interviewed him.

"Steve Lansdown has put lots of managers in situ, and the one thing you do as you get more experienced in the hiring and firing of managers is that you know what you're looking for, you know what you're looking at and you know what the fault lines are between what they say and what they're likely to do."

Jordan pointed to Liam Rosenior at Hull City as an example of one young manager who has done well in the Championship, but he says that Manning must now deliver on the pitch.

"He's a young manager, you've seen Liam Rosenior go in to Hull, different ownership model, different owner that's got a different outlook, who is still very motivated by the sport and has not had the edges cut off him by endless spending of money that maybe Steve Lansdown is in the space," Jordan said.

"Rosenior has worked out well.

"There's a lot of them out there that talk very well, a lot of people were very impressed with the post-match interviews that Ruben Selles did last year when he was at Southampton, and when it came down to it, talk is cheap.

"He's a young manager, we want to see young English managers being given an opportunity.

"It's a big job at Bristol City."

What next for Bristol City?

Jordan is right that Bristol City seems to be a tough club to manage, but after a number of years in mid-table, the Robins will be hoping that Manning can change their fortunes.

Manning's appointment does come with risks, but aside from his second year at MK Dons, his managerial career has been successful, and he certainly has a lot of potential.

City are back in action with a tough game against in-form Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate after the international break, and Manning will be keen to make a positive impression in his first home game.