Bristol City have made a decent start to the new Championship season, but they'll be wanting more.

Nigel Peason's squad has been bolstered by the new arrival of Taylor Gardner-Hickman. The midfielder has joined the Robins on an initial loan deal but the club have the option to make it a permanent one in the summer of 2024, for a reported £1.3 million fee, if they so choose to.

The club have plenty of money to spend after selling star talent Alex Scott to AFC Bournemouth for a reported fee of £20 million, plus add-ons.

The Championship side have scored just two goals in the current league campaign, so far, and have struggled with chance creation.

With plenty of unused talent in the Premier League to help them with this, and some other areas of the pitch, here are five Premier League fringe players that City could make a late transfer move for.

5 Mason Burstow

The young Chelsea striker was one of the best finishers in Premier League 2 last year - scoring 10 times in 25 appearances.

The 20-year-old has some EFL experience. He broke through at Charlton Athletic in the 2021/22 campaign, which saw him move to Chelsea and then rejoin the Addicks on loan, and finished the season with six goals and three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

It speaks to how highly he is rated at Stamford Bridge that he's seen Premier League minutes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino but you do wonder whether a loan spell is the best thing for him and City should look to capitalise if he is available.

With Tommy Conway sidelined at the moment and the Robins' attack looking fairly toothless, signing Burstow on loan makes plenty of sense.

4 Jamal Lowe

Lowe doesn't seem to be part of Bournemouth's plans for the year, despite a change of manager.

Bournemouth sent him on loan to Queens Park Rangers last year where he registered five goal contributions in his 20 games for the West Londoners.

He doesn't look to be part of Andoni Iraola's plans this season and has excelled in the Championship in the past while he could help City replace some of the dynamism in wide areas that they lost when Antoine Semenyo was sold to the Cherries.

3 Tom Cannon

Despite being 20 years old, the Irish striker is a proven entity in the English second tier.

At Preston North End, last season, the Everton forward averaged just over a goal every two games. He has also had brief cameos in the Toffees' opening two games of the season, which may make a loan move a bit less likely given their own striker issues.

City do have decent options through the middle with Nahki Wells and Andreas Weimann but Conway is sidelined and Cannon would add a slightly different dimension to the squad's attack.

2 Kieffer Moore

Another forward option that City could look at is Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore.

The towering Welshman would give Pearson something completely different up top - allowing him to play the likes of Sam Bell, Tommy Conway, and Anis Mehmeti off a target man.

Rumours swirled about Moore joining as part of the Alex Scott deal and though that didn't happen, he is an option worth considering.

1 Charlie Goode

The first non-attacking option on this list, Goode has plenty of EFL experience and would add more depth to the Robins' back line.

The centre-back looks to be down the pecking order at Brentford and with Rob Dickie's recent suspension highlighting that City a little short in central defence, he could be a player they target.