Highlights Bristol City's progress under Nigel Pearson has been steady despite the absence of last season's key players Alex Scott and Tommy Conway.

Currently placed 14th in the Championship, Bristol City is just three points away from the top six.

To improve their chances of reaching the playoffs, Bristol City may need to strengthen their midfield and consider potential signings such as Max Bird, George Dobson, Marc Leonard, Owen Moxon, and Cameron Brannagan.

Bristol City will be fairly satisfied with where they are at the October international break.

They've been by no means the most impressive side in the Championship but the progress under Nigel Pearson has continued this term despite being without two of last season's heroes in Alex Scott - sold to Bournemouth for £25 million in the summer - and Tommy Conway - who is just returning from injury - for the most part.

Without really having reached top gear and having been a little unlucky at times, City are 14th in the table - just three points back from the top six.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

To break into the play-off picture they may well have to bring in some January reinforcements and strengthening in midfield may make sense.

Jason Knight and Taylor Garnder-Hickman both arrived in the summer but with Scott gone, it's an area that could still use a bit of love.

Knight and Matty James have been outstanding this term while Joe Williams has been a little hit-and-miss so it's the latter that Pearson could look to replace.

Here are five options to consider if he is keen to do that...

Max Bird

City were linked with Derby County central midfielder Max Bird in the summer, having raided the Rams for Knight already, but reportedly dropped their pursuit until January due to his injury.

Reuniting the pair in January could make a lot of sense given Bird is in the final 12 months of his contract and could be available for cheaper than usual.

The 23-year-old is an established first team player now but is still a player with a high ceiling. He's comfortable sitting in holding midfielder or playing a more aggressive, pressing role, which makes him a useful option.

George Dobson

Another player that is out of contract in the summer, Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson is a scrapper in the middle of the park.

He has been brilliant for the Addicks over the past two seasons - adding composure on the ball to the tenacity he's had throughout his career - and is arguably playing the best football he ever has.

Charlton will not want to lose him but his head could be turned by a Championship move.

Marc Leonard

Marc Leonard is impressing on loan at Northampton Town again this season but there's an argument to be made that it's time for the Brighton player to test himself at a higher level.

Assuming the Seagulls have a recall clause, bringing him back to the Amex and then sending him off to Ashton Gate for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign could make a lot of sense for all parties.

The Scot looks destined for big things and it would not be a huge surprise to see him in Roberto De Zerbi's squad soon.

Owen Moxon

Perhaps the biggest reach on the list, Owen Moxon was a key cog in Carlisle United's promotion from League Two and has settled well in League One this term.

Asking him to make the step up to the Championship in January would be a risk but the 25-year-old has got the talent.

Moxon is a strong tackler but it's his qualities in possession that really make him stand out and there are likely to be other EFL clubs on his tail given he's out of contract next summer.

Could City try to play on their links to former Robins assistant and current Carlisle boss Paul Simpson?

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 23/24 squad

Cameron Brannagan

Prizing him away from League One promotion hopefuls Oxford United, where he's enjoyed a sparkling start to the season under Liam Manning, will not be easy but Cameron Brannagan has to be on City's list as they look to upgrade in midfield.

It's long been the case that the Robins midfielders don't offer enough in terms of goals and assists but Brannagan could be the answer - having bagged 29 goals and nine assists since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers at League One level for some time and is more than ready to make the step up.

You have to think that Oxford will want to do all they can to keep hold of him and given his contract runs until 2025, they're under no pressure to cash in.