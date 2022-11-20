Bristol City: 3 things that will be playing on Nigel Pearson’s mind over the World Cup break

It has been something of a difficult first half of the 2022-23 Championship season for Bristol City.

Having started the season in impressive form, picking up 14 points from their first eight league games, form has since dropped considerably for the Robins.

Nigel Pearson’s side have since taking just ten points from their last 13 Championship outings, meaning they will spend the World Cup break 18th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

With that in mind, there will no doubt be plenty for Pearson to reflect on, as he waits for his side to return to action away at Rotherham on the 10th December.

So here, we’ve taken a look at three things that will surely be on the Bristol City manager’s mind during that break for the World Cup.

Can Semenyo come through the tournament unscathed?

While the majority of Bristol City’s squad will be taking a break from competitive action for the World Cup, that may not be the case for Antoine Semenyo.

The winger has been named in Ghana’s squad for the tournament, and having scored his first international goal in their final warm up match against Switzerland, he could well be set for an opportunity to impress on the world stage over the coming weeks.

Although that will be an exciting prospect for those associated with both player and club, Semenyo’s importance to this Bristol City side means Pearson will surely be desperate for him to come through the tournament without picking up an injury, or attracting too much attention ahead of the January window.

How does he strengthen his side’s defence?

One major contributing factor to Bristol City’s struggles so far this season, has been the leaky nature of their back line.

Only four teams have conceded more goals in the Championship than the Robins (29) since the start of the campaign, so that is something that they will certainly have to address ahead of the second half of the campaign.

That could come with potential business in the January window, with Torino defender Koffi Djidji having recently been credited with interest from Ashton Gate, and Pearson will surely be thinking about the rest way to tighten up his side’s defence over the next few weeks.

How long does he have left to change things?

From a personal perspective, Pearson will no doubt also have some thoughts about the stability of his own position at Ashton Gate.

The 59-year-old’s record of 25 wins from his 86 games in charge of Bristol City is not exactly a convincing one, and that poor run of form in the lead-up to the break for the World Cup will doubtless have increased the pressure on him.

With that in mind, you feel that not only will Pearson be focusing on what he needs to do to boost Bristol City’s standing in the second half of the season, but also ensure his own job with the Robins remains as secure as possible.