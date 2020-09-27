Bristol City 2 – 0 Sheffield Wednesday: Robins go top of the Championship after second-half burst

Bristol City have gone top of the Championship after they claimed a third consecutive victory by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

After a frustrating opening 45 minutes, the Robins overran Garry Monk’s men in the second period with goals from Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson sinking the Owls.

It was the visitors that started the brighter of the two sides and saw a lot of the ball early on but City grew into the game. Dean Holden has said he wants his players to look to get the ball forward as quickly as possible and that was clear in their positivity but they lacked a bit of quality in the opening 20 minutes with too many loose or wayward passes.

That meant the Owls were gifted possession on a number of occasions and they had their first real chance of the game after 17 minutes when Izzy Brown drove the ball low across the front of goal but Massimo Luongo couldn’t sort out his feet in time to make the most of it.

The hosts were mostly limited to long-range efforts as on a number of occasions quick breaks would come to nothing due to a poor final ball. 21-year-old Tyreeq Bakinson was impressive pulling the strings for them in central midfield but he was unable to direct either of his strikes from outside the box goalward.

The Robins were nearly caught on the break themselves inside the final few minutes of the half when Dom Iorfa’s clever challenge allowed Wednesday to fly forward through first Luongo and then Elias Kachunga but Josh Windass could only direct his effort from the resulting cross over the target.

Both sides headed in for half time wondering where the bit of magic needed to make the breakthrough would come from.

The Owls had looked the more likely in the first 45 but a smart bit of work from Jack Hunt on the right flank handed the hosts the first chance of the second period. He read a Wednesday long-throw well and directed a header into Chris Martin, whose flick found Nahki Wells but his ball across the face of goal took Weimann too wide.

City forced Cameron Dawson into action a few minutes later when the Owls keeper was forced to beat Paterson’s powerful free-kick into a dangerous area but Bakinson’s subsequent half volley flew well over the crossbar.

The Robins bench were up in arms just before the hour mark when the referee waved away not one but two penalty shouts for challenges on Rowe and Martin.

They had their goal moments later, however, when Rowe latched onto an excellent header across goal from Martin, who was picked out fantastically by Wells – with City’s front two producing that bit of magic needed to put them in front.

Can you name these 10 ex-Bristol City midfielders?

1 of 10 Can you name this ex-City midfielder? Chris Iwelumo Evander Sno Marlon Jackson Kalifa Cisse

Holden’s men could’ve doubled the deficit seconds after the resulting kick-off when Dawson was unable to gather a loose ball into the Wednesday box but Wells’ effort was blazed over the top.

The City striker created a second for the hosts’, sliding the ball across the Wednesday six-yard box after some slick link-up play with Weimann but it was just out of the Austrian’s reach.

The introduction of former Manchester City man Fisayo Dele-Bashiru helped the Owls to look a little more dangerous but as they did all game, the City back three dealt with the danger well – the performance of Taylor Moore a particular highlight.

Holden introduced Famara Diedhiou and Steven Sessegnon – replacing Jack Hunt after the defender appeared to pick up a knock – as he looked to sure things up in the closing stages.

Wednesday were given six added minutes to try and rescue a point but the goal came at the other end. The Robins had been playing keep ball in the corner but a tangle of legs allowed Paterson to drive into the box and place a curling low effort into the bottom corner.

His third of the season sealed the Robins a third win on the bounce in the Championship – keeping their 100% record alive – after the Owls were unable to deal with their second-half burst.

Full Time: Bristol City 2 – 0 Sheffield Wednesday