Bristol City 0 – 3 Aston Villa: Visitors hand Dean Holden first defeat as permanent boss

Aston Villa ended Dean Holden’s winning record as permanent Bristol City head coach as they claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Ashton Gate in the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League side outclassed the hosts with goals from Anwar El Ghazi, debutant Bertrand Traore, and Ollie Watkins helping them claim their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Dean Smith made 11 changes to the side that beat Sheffield United on Monday, while Zak Vyner and Taylor Moore – wearing the captain’s armband for the night – were the only City players that reprised their roles from Sunday’s win against Stoke.

Max O’Leary produced arguably his best performance in a City shirt against Villa in 2019 and the 23-year-old was called into action early on, producing an impressive double save to keep the scores level – denying first Keinan Davis and then El Ghazi.

However, the Robins keeper could do little to keep out the visitors’ opener minutes later. Davis went round Tommy Rowe and drove along the byline before picking out El Ghazi in middle and the forward rolled the ball into the corner.

Villa doubled their lead three minutes later through Traore, who met a floated ball forward with a flying side-footed volley that sailed into the side netting.

2-0 down after 14 minutes is not an easy place to be but Holden’s men responded well, however, with Antoine Semenyo stinging the hands of Jed Steer with a long-range effort and then Adam Nagy poking an effort over the bar.

The Championship side had their best chance of the half around the 30-minute mark when Niclas Eliasson’s whipped in cross found Famara Diedhiou but the Senegal international’s header flashed wide of the post.

Eliasson started at left wing-back but looked much more winger than defender and Villa were more than happy to exploit the gap between him and Tommy Rowe at left centre-back.

Can you name these 10 ex-Bristol City midfielders?

1 of 10 Can you name this ex-City midfielder? Chris Iwelumo Evander Sno Marlon Jackson Kalifa Cisse

The visitors felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty 10 minutes before the break, when Jacob Ramsey went to ground under the challenge of Rowe as he looked to latch onto a low driven cross.

They might’ve had a third just before the break but O’Leary rose well to tip Davis’ curling effort over the bar.

Holden’s side upped their game after the half but Villa really should’ve gone three up in the 68th minute, El Ghazi raced through to latch onto a lofted ball but with a man free to his right opted to hammer a shot right at O’Leary.

The Premier League side landed the killer blow not long after. Villa broke quickly to leave City overrun at the back and substitute Ollie Watkins popped up at the back post to convert a low cross. The Robins may feel that should never have stood, having had penalty shouts for a handball waved away moments before.

Villa will likely feel that they should’ve made it four in the following 10 minutes but Watkins was unable to convert two good chances – with the first a 2-1 against the goalkeeper.

The introduction of Tyreeq Bakinson, who replaced the frustratingly passive Chris Brunt, helped City’s play and Semenyo had a chance to grab his third of the season inside the last ten minutes but drove his effort from just outside the six-yard box into the side netting.

Holden threw on Han-Noah Massengo and Chris Martin but despite one sparkling run from the former, neither were unable to inspire the Robins before the final whistle.

The City head coach now faces his biggest test since taking permanent charge – getting his side to bounce back in time for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Full Time: Bristol City 0 – 3 Aston Villa