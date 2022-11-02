Bristol City 0-1 Sheffield United: What happened? Who stood out? Who disappointed? What is the mood?

Sheffield United emerged victorious from their clash with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening.

The Blades seem to be finding form a little more after a recent drop in results, whilst the Robins are still looking for that extra bit of consistency and efficiency in front of goal.

Here’s the break down of the game…

What happened?

A close-fought game played out at Ashton Gate with both sides having decent chances, with Iliman Ndiaye proving the difference for the away side.

George Tanner received a late red card, meanwhile, to reduce the Robins to ten men.

Who stood out?

City may have lost but Alex Scott still managed to impress for the Robins with his performance.

He looked determined and creative, trying to find a breakthrough for the Robins, and is certainly one of their brightest sparks at the moment.

United saw Iliman Ndiaye impress yet again, meanwhile, as he scored a fine goal to give the Blades all three points on the road.

Who disappointed?

George Tanner actually had an okay game for Bristol City before his late red card and that is what will disappoint him and Nigel Pearson most of all.

The Robins have enough missing players already with injuries and illness and so another player going through a suspension isn’t particularly ideal.

Reda Khadra had a game to forget for Sheffield United meanwhile.

He made a rare start but was hooked after just over 30 minutes and was replaced, with him heading straight down the tunnel and obviously not looking too happy about it all.

What is the mood?

It’s obviously one of frustration for the Robins but there were at least some positives around the performance and the chances they created.

If they had been a little more efficient in front of goal, the result could well have been very different and that’s what they need to try and build on.

For the Blades, there’s positivity growing once more after a little blip in form.

Two away wins against City and West Bromwich Albion prior should help redevelop confidence with them sat third in the Championship table.