Preston North End

‘Brings me life’ – Many Preston North End fans react to key figure following spirited fightback against Sheffield United

Not even the more optimistic Preston North End fans out there would have predicted that their side would end up with a point after being 2-0 down, and a man down, going into the break against Sheffield United. 

However, the Lancashire club managed to secure a 2-2 draw at Deepdale, in rather dramatic circumstances. 

Jayden Bogle fired the visitors into a 17th minute lead before Andrew Hughes was sent off after he was adjudged to have brought down Rhian Brewster in the area.

Billy Sharp stepped up and confidently converted to seemingly take control of the game just before the break. 

Alan Browne halved the deficit with 20 minutes left to play, setting up a nervy finish for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, even though they still possessed the man advantage.

In the 89th minute, Emil Riis tapped home to trigger ecstatic scenes at Deepdale. 

Many Preston fans have channelled their excitement into praising Ryan Lowe for the impact he has had since arriving from Plymouth Argyle. 

Lowe was applauded for his in-game management skills and the positivity of his substitutions during yesterday’s draw with the Blades.

Here, we take a look at how Preston fans have reacted on Twitter as they aim their praise towards Ryan Lowe…


