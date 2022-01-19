‘Brings me life’ – Many Preston North End fans react to key figure following spirited fightback against Sheffield United

Not even the more optimistic Preston North End fans out there would have predicted that their side would end up with a point after being 2-0 down, and a man down, going into the break against Sheffield United.

However, the Lancashire club managed to secure a 2-2 draw at Deepdale, in rather dramatic circumstances.

Jayden Bogle fired the visitors into a 17th minute lead before Andrew Hughes was sent off after he was adjudged to have brought down Rhian Brewster in the area.

Billy Sharp stepped up and confidently converted to seemingly take control of the game just before the break.

Alan Browne halved the deficit with 20 minutes left to play, setting up a nervy finish for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, even though they still possessed the man advantage.

In the 89th minute, Emil Riis tapped home to trigger ecstatic scenes at Deepdale.

Many Preston fans have channelled their excitement into praising Ryan Lowe for the impact he has had since arriving from Plymouth Argyle.

Lowe was applauded for his in-game management skills and the positivity of his substitutions during yesterday’s draw with the Blades.

Here, we take a look at how Preston fans have reacted on Twitter as they aim their praise towards Ryan Lowe…

The way Ryan Lowe has galvanised the fans and the club again in such a short space of time deserves huge credit. 💙 https://t.co/xlYQVZANu8 — John (@catterallwhite) January 18, 2022

What a comeback by Preston with 10 men. Ryan Lowe has got this team fighting. https://t.co/aLzggEINpO — Samuel Wright (@SamSportsTalk95) January 18, 2022

Ryan Lowe is correct not to write people off just because they were written off by the previous regime for not suiting the way they wanted to play. We have persisted with players who aren’t as good overall as some men who’ve been warming the bench. — MikeWhitehart (@WhitehartMike) January 18, 2022

Ryan Lowe brings me life, my absolute new love the past month 😂💕 #pnefc https://t.co/itep5Ekssd — Sophie Howard (@sophiehoward92) January 19, 2022

Ryan Lowe what a man he is has truly galvanised a very fed up and disgruntled fan base . #pnefc — Leylandone (@Leylandone_35) January 19, 2022

What a great man ❤️ https://t.co/fqBofT00ti — PNE home and away (@PNEhomeandaway) January 18, 2022

Biggest compliment you can pay RL; without doubt, the previous two managers take Riis off for ched. RL goes two up, and backs his team to create 'that' one more chance. Every credit to him for what is a simple yet ballsy move. And it paid off. — Craig Critchley (@CjCritch) January 18, 2022

I actually love him — Krxpz | RLSWA (@Krxptiicz) January 19, 2022