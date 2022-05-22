“Brings a wealth of experience” – Fulham eyeing move for two-time Premier League winner: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are eyeing up a move for experienced Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

As per The Sun, Fulham hope to convince the 33-year-old to remain in the Premier League when his current deal expires at Manchester United this summer.

Whilst there is interest from other clubs abroad, it is believed, according to The Sun, that the Cottagers could potentially offer a deal that would work for the Serbian defensive midfielder given that he has previously enjoyed time living in West London when he was at Chelsea.

With that being said, here, some of our writers here at FLW have offered their verdict on whether or not Matic would be a good signing for Marco Silva’s side this summer.

Ben Wignall

Fulham are perhaps lacking a bit of depth in the holding midfield department, with Harrison Reid, Nathaniel Chalobah and Jean Michael Seri being next season’s options – although Seri may not be with the club.

Matic would bring a wealth of experience to the table and also a physical presence in the midfield – more-so than anyone else in the current Fulham squad has.

For someone who was seemingly out of favour at United, 23 Premier League appearances this season isn’t a bad return for the Serb at all, but he’s not good enough anymore to be holding down a starting spot at a club chasing European football.

However for a club that are coming back to the Premier League he would be a solid signing – providing his wage demands aren’t too much though for the Cottagers at the age of 33.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Sitting completely on the fence with this one, there are both pros and cons for Fulham should they make a move for Nemanja Matic this summer.

Firstly, the pros – Matic is an experienced Premier League player at this stage of his career and that could be a fantastic addition to a Fulham midfield and squad that is generally lacking it.

He has shown this season that he can remain relatively healthy, and operate at a good level, too, appearing 32 times for Manchester United in all competitions despite being somewhat out of favour at Old Trafford.

However, you would imagine that having been at Manchester United, and with multiple clubs said to be vying for his signature, he would demand a large salary this summer, and at 33-years-old, this is something Fulham should perhaps not feel comfortable with.

We have seen things go wrong at Craven Cottage previously when money is thrown around, so the club need to be very smart with their business in the transfer window this time around.

Providing his salary isn’t huge, this could be a really solid signing for Fulham, but, if Matic demands too much, the Cottagers should walk away and explore other options.

Billy Mulley

You could certainly understand the logic behind this one, with Fulham casting their eyes on Premier League experience to plug the gaps in their already talented squad.

One thing Fulham need to be slightly wary of is casting some of their players who have excelled this year aside, and this does not mean that they should not chase a deal for Nemanja Matic, it is more to do with the fact they probably do not need to add too many players to the already gifted squad that thrived in the Championship this year.

Not only would Matic bring experience of the top flight, he brings a wealth of experience from the top end of the division.

A technically-gifted and classy midfield operator, he is also an intelligent player who reads the game incredibly well.

Matic is exactly the kind of player that will bolster Fulham’s chances of survival.