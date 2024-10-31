This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have been tipped to make signings when the January transfer window opens, with the club desperate to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Clarets had a busy summer transfer window where they saw a huge turnover in players, inevitable after relegation from the top-flight, but they're currently in a good position to return to the Premier League, sitting in second place in the Championship table.

After a run of form which has seen them win just one of their last four games, Scott Parker will be hoping that Alan Pace will make funds available in January to strengthen their squad, and our Burnley fan pundit is confident that Pace will get his chequebook out to ensure the Clarets are in the best possible position to return to the Premier League.

Burnley tipped to do transfer business in January

We asked our Burnley fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, whether he thinks Parker will be backed in January by the club's ownershop, and he's confident that money will be made available to help them get over the line and win promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football League World, Nathan said: “I do think he will back Scott Parker and the squad with one or two signings just to get us over the line, but I also think he’ll possibly bring in one or two players for next season if we’re in a position where we’re increasingly looking like we’ll get promoted.

“If we’re in the top two, and we’re starting to pull away from the rest of the pack, then I think he’s proven before that he looks at building for next season, bringing in a few extra players, but yeah, I definitely see him bringing in a few players.

"He has to bring in a couple of players. A striker is a must in January, but to answer the question, I do think he’ll back us.”

Returning to the Premier League at the first attempt is so important for Burnley

It makes sense for Pace to back Burnley in January, as he will want the club playing in the Premier League next season.

He bought Burnley as a Premier League club, and they have suffered two relegations under him, and if they were to fail to win promotion at the first attempt, pressure and discontent amongst the Turf Moor faithful could grow against him.

The longer Burnley miss out on promotion, the less likely it will be to happen, and Pace will want to avoid a situation where the Clarets are stuck in the Championship and fail to capitalise on their parachute payments to make a speedy return to the top-flight.

Burnley's 2024 summer exits Player Club Bailey Peacock-Farrell Birmingham City Arijanet Muric Ipswich Town Lawrence Vigouroux Swansea City Samuel Bastien Fortuna Sittard Wilson Odobert Tottenham Scott Twine Bristol City Sander Berge Fulham Anass Zaroury Lens Johann Berg Gudmundsson Al-Orobah Dara O'Shea Ipswich Town Ameen Al-Dakhil Stuttgart Wout Weghorst Ajax Luke McNally Bristol City Vitinho Botafogo

Burnley saw a lot of quality players leave for big fees in the summer, with the likes of Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert and Dara O'Shea leaving for large sums of money, and while they did bring in a lot of players, Parker will be hoping some of those funds are made available to him in January.

A successful January transfer window could be the difference between winning promotion or not, and it's important that Burnley strengthen their squad accordingly to ensure they give themselves the best possible chance of going up.