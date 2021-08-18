‘Bring him home’ – These Sunderland fans react to exciting transfer update

Sunderland are interested in bringing Monaco goalkeeper Vito Mannone back to the club he left in 2017, Roker Report published this afternoon.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his deal at the Ligue 1 club, where he is a backup gloveman, and is keen on a return to the Stadium of Light having spent four successful years in the North East between 2013 and 2017.

Mannone’s first club in England was Arsenal, who acquired his services from Atalanta. He then had loan spells with Barnsley and Hull City before signing on permanent terms with the Black Cats. Following his spell with Sunderland the Italian joined Reading, loan moves in USA and Denmark followed before he joined Monaco in the summer of 2020.

His Stadium of Light return would have Black Cats purring all over the North East, with his potential addition a symbolic return of a figure who was present during Sunderland’s Premier League era and played a significant hand in them reaching the League Cup final in 2014.

Mannone’s signature would be a coup for Lee Johnson’s men if his wage demands are not too lofty, providing some much needed competition for places between the sticks.

Here, we take a look at the best of the reaction from Sunderland fans on Twitter…

He would bring much needed calmness at the back. Fingers crossed 🤞 — Daryl Gray (@_Daryl_01) August 18, 2021

This would make me so happy I’d be beyond delighted https://t.co/Jd8bJiSm1Z — JonnotheMackem 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jonnothemackem) August 18, 2021

The absolute, biggest ever BRING HIM HOME!!!! Would be our best 'keeper since, well himself, really. https://t.co/Y4Uz9jWdET — Glen (@RunGMC16) August 18, 2021

i will legitimately cry if we resign vito, what a signing for this level https://t.co/1Q12cNR43P — Cranstonburry (@cranstonburry) August 18, 2021

