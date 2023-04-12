A report emerging regarding Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future has got plenty of Sunderland fans talking.

The Reds’ captain has endured a difficult campaign in an underwhelming year for the club.

Just 12 months ago Jurgen Klopp’s side were challenging for an unprecedented quadruple in which they came second in the Premier League, lost the Champions League final and won both domestic cup competitions.

Could Jordan Henderson return to Sunderland?

But with Liverpool now eighth in the league and out of all cup competitions, it is looking like it will be a big summer ahead at Anfield.

It is being reported that Henderson’s Liverpool exit is being considered ahead of the transfer window, with the 32-year-old having been with the club since 2011.

The midfielder arrived from Sunderland in a big money move, but Black Cats supporters are now urging the native-player to make a homecoming return if he does leave Liverpool this summer.

What are Sunderland supporters saying?

One fan believes that Henderson’s return could help the club make its return to the Premier League.

Another supporter has highlighted the influence the experienced veteran could have on the young dressing room at the Stadium of Light, in particular the likes of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah.

A return to Sunderland and a promotion to the Premier League could be another medal to add to his collection having won everything there is to win at Liverpool.

There is not even a suggestion from the fanbase that the club should turn their noses up at their former player.

Comparisons to Michael Jordan’s return to the Chicago Bulls and the final year of his career have even been made.

Most fans have had the same simple reaction to the possible news of Henderson’s Liverpool departure.

But it remains to be seen whether or not the English international will bring his time at Anfield to an end this summer.

With a number of games still to play in the league, it is doubtful any decision will be made until the team’s final league position is confirmed in the closing couple of weeks of the season.

Liverpool will still be aiming for a top four finish, even with the gap to Manchester United now 12 points with nine games to go.