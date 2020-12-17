Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City News

‘Bring him back’ – These Bristol City fans react as Dean Holden mulls over player decision

Bristol City will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat against Millwall with a positive result at Preston North End tomorrow evening.

The Robins were left empty-handed at Ashton Gate earlier this week as the Lions snapped out of their recent tough run with a win and now it’s all about how the Robins respond to that.

Indeed, it sounds as though Dean Holden is looking at bringing back a familiar face, too, to help add more creativity to the side.

As per Gregor MacGregor, the Robins’ boss is thinking about recalling Kasey Palmer from his loan spell at Swansea City:

Certainly, this has got fans of the club talking as they look at their current midfield injuries and it seems as though most are open to the idea of Palmer coming back.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

