‘Bring him back’ – These Bristol City fans react as Dean Holden mulls over player decision

Bristol City will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat against Millwall with a positive result at Preston North End tomorrow evening.

The Robins were left empty-handed at Ashton Gate earlier this week as the Lions snapped out of their recent tough run with a win and now it’s all about how the Robins respond to that.

Indeed, it sounds as though Dean Holden is looking at bringing back a familiar face, too, to help add more creativity to the side.

As per Gregor MacGregor, the Robins’ boss is thinking about recalling Kasey Palmer from his loan spell at Swansea City:

#BristolCity are considering recalling Kasey Palmer from Swansea City. Understand that Dean Holden believes that KP can add some missing creativity to the Robins midfield. A year ago Jamie Paterson returned to good effect – and now it could be Palmer, with injuries in midfield. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 17, 2020

Certainly, this has got fans of the club talking as they look at their current midfield injuries and it seems as though most are open to the idea of Palmer coming back.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Isn’t this a case of Swansea equally not wanting him as hardly started there. Big fan and let’s face it he has the ability to be a creative solution at any level but somethings not quite clicked into place anywhere — Mark Eade (@eadebcfc1) December 17, 2020

He would fif perfectly should of kept him anyway. Hopefully he comes back like Pato with the bit between his teeth wanting to show what he has — Lee Clark (@6Lkf) December 17, 2020

Makes sense, personally I am extremely doubtful he is the solution but it is unarguable that with so many injuries he would be in contention to start most games. Cameron Pring & James Morton (who can’t even get on the bench at Grimsby) should return at the same time. — Graham Clapp (@gmc_63) December 17, 2020

Not sure why we let him go? I'd like to see him back but he won't be the answer to all of City's midfield problems. 🤔 — Mark Budd (@Buddyboy51) December 17, 2020

The key to that happening is the Palmer’s mind set I hope it works out as he hasn’t hardly started many games for Swansea unlike Pato when he went to Derby — Oudie1973 (@oudiebalnofski) December 17, 2020

Hopeful we see the real kasey if he does cole back. The guy obviously has skills no one else in the squad does. Application will be key though. Then we just need the strikers making the runs. — John (@redarooney73) December 17, 2020

Palmer doesn’t want to return. Wouldn’t be a great decision having a player that doesn’t want to play for you. Won’t exactly help with team morale. However creativity is desperately needed. I would rather we look to Benarous. If blackburn can play a 17YO in Elliot, why not AB? — Dave Evans (@DaveEvans86) December 17, 2020

We certainly need more creativity and more midfield options, the cheapest easiest way to get someone in is probably to recall KP. It’ll be interesting to see how he functions under Dean’s instruction, because there is a player in there, someone has to bring it out weekly. — City Chris (@ChrisBessex) December 17, 2020

We need something. With Pato and Da Silva injured there’s no creativity at all in the current squad — Gary Pearce (@gazpearceGP) December 17, 2020

Yes bring him back 👏🏻 — Paul Davis (@pauldav81858203) December 17, 2020

Do you love Bristol City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Robins that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 What's the Robins ground called? Ashton Gate Molineux St. Andrew's Spotland