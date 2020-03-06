‘Bring Furlong back’ – Many West Brom fans weigh in on pre-Swansea selection debate

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Facebook to offer their thoughts on whether Dara O’Shea should keep his place in the side for the club’s clash with Swansea City tomorrow.

The 21-year-old, who was rewarded with a new deal by manager Slaven Bilic earlier this year following a number of impressive displays, was selected to feature at centre-back in the Baggies’ clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Although he would have been hoping to deliver an impressive display against the Magpies, O’Shea was relatively underwhelming as his side were eliminated from the FA Cup by their Premier League opponents.

Utilised primarily as a right-back this season, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will face stiff competition from Darnell Furlong for a place in Bilic’s side this weekend.

Whilst the former Queens Park Rangers man failed to inspire his side to victory over Newcastle, he did illustrate some signs of promise at the Hawthorns in midweek and thus will hoping to start his first league game since West Brom’s defeat to Stoke City in January.

After a member of the Real West Brom Fanzone asked whether O’Shea should keep his place in the side for tomorrow’s trip to the Liberty Stadium as either a centre-back or a full-back, many Baggies fans voiced their opinions on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Mark Clee: “Put O’Shea on the bench and bring Furlong back.”

Zach Mainwood: “Play him at full-back.”

Rich Albion: “He is not good enough yet to play centre-half.”

Dan Johnson: “No, Furlong and Kieran Gibbs should start.”

Andy Clark: “I think we should pull him out for a few games.

“Furlong’s crosses are much better and Swansea build rather than counter which is where Furlong struggles to recover.”

Samuel Roberts: “Furlong and Gibbs should start tomorrow.

“Conor Townsend and O’Shea have done well but it’s a massive game.”

Mike Saunders: “O’Shea should be right-back, he is much more solid than Furlong as we look vulnerable when he plays there.

“O’Shea and Townsend have both done very well recently, although I feel a fully fit Gibbs is our best left-back options.

“He is real class.”

Harry Bainbridge: “Furlong and Townsend for me, Gibbs won’t get through another 90 minutes so soon after the Newcastle game and Townsend has been solid.”

Richie Oliver: “He should be dropped for Furlong.

“Every game Furlong plays he looks sharp, full of life and he’s been treated unfairly as I rate him so much and don’t see why Slaven played O’Shea over him.

“O’Shea is good don’t get me wrong but I don’t think he’s as good as he could be yet so it will take time.”