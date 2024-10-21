Former Birmingham City forward Scott Hogan has revealed that he considered retiring from football during the latter months of his spell with Blues.

Hogan signed for Blues from bitter rivals Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee back in 2020, and would go on to score 36 goals in 158 games for the St Andrew's outfit.

Scott Hogan Birmingham City stats Appearances 158 Goals 36 Assists 6

But last season, the former Brentford striker struggled for game time, and made just 11 starts in the Championship as the West Midlands outfit suffered relegation from the second tier, while he also managed a return of just one goal and two assists.

The 32-year-old left Blues over the summer following the expiration of his contract, and signed for League Two side MK Dons on a free transfer in early October, after the Buckinghamshire side appointed Scott Lindsey as head coach.

Hogan makes retirement admission

Hogan told the MK Citizen just how unhappy he was prior to his Blues departure: "I fell out of love with football.

"There was a lot of things going on, and I was asking myself whether I wanted to do it anymore.

"Was it worth being unhappy all the time?

"As the summer dragged on, I was getting a bit itchy, but nothing really appealed to me.

"I was spending a lot of time with my wife and daughter, and I needed a break!

"As the season kicked off, I thought I wanted to come back.

"I'm 32, I'm still fine, there's no mileage in my legs, so it was a case of looking at what comes in.

"(Signing for MK) really appealed to me, it's an hour on the train, so I can still be at home with the family.

"I've still got years left in me, so I don't want to waste it.

Hogan has settled in well at Stadium MK

Although the Ireland international was clearly unhappy during the latter months of his Blues tenure, he has adjusted well to life in League Two, and scored during the Dons' 3-1 victory at Morecambe on Saturday, meaning he now has one goal in just two fourth tier outings this term.

He told the MK Citizen how he has settled in to his new surroundings: "I'm quite quiet in the dressing room.

"The lads are tight here, so I'm still finding out what everyone is like.

"They're a good group, they work hard and care for each other and that's all you can ask for as a team.

"With the team we've got and the way we play, it suits me.

"I've played in some good footballing sides, and I've always done well.

"The gaffer really wants to play here.

"I know how these lads want to play, so I was trying to link up play, and bring everyone in, play in the little spaces.

"When it comes in, there are three or four around me all the time, sucking the defenders in and slipping passes."

The Dons currently sit four points below the play-off places in League Two, and will hope that Hogan can continue to produce the goals which could enhance their top-seven credentials.

Meanwhile, the former Blues man will be glad that he has joined a club where he is enjoying his football once more, unlike during the closing months of his Birmingham spell.