‘Brilliant’, ‘What a day’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as striker inspires devastating Luton win

Yakou Meite scored four goals for Reading today, as they claimed a stunning 5-0 win at Luton Town in the Championship.

The Ivorian has been one of Reading’s key performers this season. He’d already netted eight Championship goals before today, and now the 24-year-old has reached double figures for league goals for a second consecutive season at Reading.

It only took 18 minutes for the striker to do so, the first coming in the 17th-minute of the play, the second only a minute later, and the hat-trick goal came ten minutes before the break.

Can you get 100% on this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 Which Reading FC player was the club's top goalscorer in the 2006/07 season? Leroy Lita Kevin Doyle Steve Sidwell Shaun Goater

As the second-half got underway, Reading maintained the heat on Luton, with George Puscas finding Reading’s fourth of the game, and Meite finding his fourth of the game.

The win is Reading’s first of the restart and it’s quickly reinstated belief into Mark Bowen’s season, and his side’s hopes of a top-half finish after their disastrous start under Jose Gomes.

Of course, plenty of Reading fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for the striker. He’s become a cult figure amongst fans over the past two years, and here’s what they had to say about his hat-trick today:

Pubs back open. Yak first half hatrick. What a day 🔥 — Jamie (@jamiewillby) July 4, 2020

WHAT IS HAPPENING — beth♡ (@bethofnight) July 4, 2020

FEED THE YAK & HE WILL SCORE 🤩🤩 — James 💙 (@RFCJAAY) July 4, 2020

Get in!! — Stephen (@SilverF0xes) July 4, 2020

What a half! Yakou Méïté on fire with an 18 minute hat-trick. Ovie Ejaria back to his dazzling best. Mark Bowen’s changes have clearly had the desired effect. URZ! #readingfc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) July 4, 2020

HT 3-0 UP! I have never felt so comfortable about a football game. Everyone is doing well and putting in a shift. Absolute brilliant from Yakou Meite. Let’s keep it up and see if we can get another 3 goals! 🔵⚪️ #readingfc https://t.co/ic4pagDY0e — Luke (@Luke1871_) July 4, 2020

Up the 'ding and Yakou Meite 🔵⚪🔵⚪ — Cass Fox (@CassFox_) July 4, 2020