‘Brilliant’, ‘We are back’ – These Stoke City fans react to significant player development ahead of Bournemouth clash

Stoke City are expected to welcome Tyrese Campbell back to the first-team squad for tomorrow’s huge game against Bournemouth at the Bet365 Stadium.

Tyrese Campbell not in Stoke's under-23s squad tonight. Will be in the 20-man match day squad for the first team vs Bournemouth tomorrow. — Pete Smith (@PeteSmith1983) October 18, 2021

The talented forward hasn’t featured for the Potters since picking up a serious knee injury against Cardiff City in December last year. However, he has made a positive recovery, and Campbell has been involved for the U23s in recent weeks as he looks to build his fitness.

Fans have been waiting with excitement for the 21-year-old to return for Michael O’Neill’s men, and it appears the Cherries clash will be the one, after reporter Pete Smith provided an update on the player.

It seems inevitable that Campbell would have to settle for a place on the bench initially, but his return will be a welcome one for Stoke, who are looking to cut the gap on the league leaders to four points.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Crazy how we’re handing Bournemouth their first loss of the season https://t.co/laiX2rIWRa — Mitch Adams (@MitchAdams2013) October 18, 2021

Put him on the bench tomorrow and use him as a cheerleader for the crowd, bring him on for the last 10/15 if we need a lift in the atmosphere https://t.co/DxBxcnLlVd — Danny (@dcooke1989) October 18, 2021

Unbelievable amount of expectation on his shoulders when he comes back — Matt (@scfc151) October 18, 2021

We all know he’s a massive game changer. Just to see him back on the pitch for however minutes will be a great start. — Liam (@Liamdevaney96) October 18, 2021