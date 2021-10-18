Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Brilliant’, ‘We are back’ – These Stoke City fans react to significant player development ahead of Bournemouth clash

Published

11 mins ago

on

Stoke City are expected to welcome Tyrese Campbell back to the first-team squad for tomorrow’s huge game against Bournemouth at the Bet365 Stadium.

The talented forward hasn’t featured for the Potters since picking up a serious knee injury against Cardiff City in December last year. However, he has made a positive recovery, and Campbell has been involved for the U23s in recent weeks as he looks to build his fitness.

Fans have been waiting with excitement for the 21-year-old to return for Michael O’Neill’s men, and it appears the Cherries clash will be the one, after reporter Pete Smith provided an update on the player.

It seems inevitable that Campbell would have to settle for a place on the bench initially, but his return will be a welcome one for Stoke, who are looking to cut the gap on the league leaders to four points.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


