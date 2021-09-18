‘Brilliant!’, ‘Very strange’ – Mixed reactions from Charlton Athletic fans to their line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers

Charlton Athletic have only picked up four points from their opening six matches in League One and arrive at Adams Park with a point to prove.

Nigel Adkins has made six changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Cheltenham Town last time out and has switched the Addicks to a back three system. Jason Pearce comes in to captain the side and will play in the centre of the back three.

The six players dropped are: Albie Morgan, Elliot Lee, Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk. The latter four do not even make the bench, so there is a real fresh look to the side as Adkins tries to turn the tide.

The six players coming in are: Jason Pearce, Harry Arter, George Dobson, Pape Souare, Jonathan Leko and Conor Washington. Arter will make his debut while Souare and Leko earn their first starts since arriving late in the transfer window.

The Addicks are underdogs with Wycombe Wanderers having picked up seven more points in their opening six, maintaining a 100% record on home soil.

It will be interesting to see how Charlton adapt to the new system and the style of the debutants, with the manager set to come under fire upon the final whistle should they leave empty handed.

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction from Charlton fans on Twitter…

Brilliant! #cafc up the reds — Jonathan Avis (@Avis2Jonathan) September 18, 2021

Much better choice and dropped 3 off our worse players from last week we'll done adkins , u do listen 👍👍👍 — Simon Wright (@simonpwright) September 18, 2021

Very Strange lineup but come on the boys let’s go and get them 3 points COYR🔴⚪️ #cafc https://t.co/vce1xcq9yp — Daniel windham #cafc #cheerForcharlton🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) September 18, 2021

Imo this could be decent, saving Kirk DJ and some others for a full fitness Tuesday game #cafc https://t.co/AtjZQ4OUl9 — 𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔱𝔬𝔫 (@CAFC_JLK) September 18, 2021

5 at the back? No DJ or Kirk? And Pearce starting over Deji, we are finished. https://t.co/AeROsWpl7M — Jamie Wickham (@jamiewickham99) September 18, 2021

I literally have no idea what to think or make of this #cafc https://t.co/SbynkukeRj — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) September 18, 2021