Charlton Athletic

‘Brilliant!’, ‘Very strange’ – Mixed reactions from Charlton Athletic fans to their line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers

Published

7 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have only picked up four points from their opening six matches in League One and arrive at Adams Park with a point to prove.

Nigel Adkins has made six changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Cheltenham Town last time out and has switched the Addicks to a back three system. Jason Pearce comes in to captain the side and will play in the centre of the back three.

The six players dropped are: Albie Morgan, Elliot Lee, Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk. The latter four do not even make the bench, so there is a real fresh look to the side as Adkins tries to turn the tide.

The six players coming in are: Jason Pearce, Harry Arter, George Dobson, Pape Souare, Jonathan Leko and Conor Washington. Arter will make his debut while Souare and Leko earn their first starts since arriving late in the transfer window.

The Addicks are underdogs with Wycombe Wanderers having picked up seven more points in their opening six, maintaining a 100% record on home soil.

It will be interesting to see how Charlton adapt to the new system and the style of the debutants, with the manager set to come under fire upon the final whistle should they leave empty handed.

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction from Charlton fans on Twitter


