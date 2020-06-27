Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Brilliant’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to player performance v Hull

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City fought back and managed to snatch a point in the 3-3 draw against a struggling Hull City side today.

The Blues were second best throughout the first-half, and it didn’t appear as though Pep Clotet’s side could get back the 2-0 deficit at the break.

However, a brace from Gary Gardner meant that Birmingham walked away with a point after an entertaining 3-3 draw at St Andrew’s.

The midfielder isn’t known for his scoring exploits, but he was in fine fettle in front of goal and shocked the Blues fans by netting twice.

It gives the player something to build on in terms of confidence and form as Birmingham look to ensure their safety over the next seven games.

The former Aston Villa player will be hoping he can add to his tally when the Blues host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

Here’s how Birmingham supporters reacted to Gardner’s impressive performance against Hull City today…

Can you get 100% in this Birmingham City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11

Jasper Carrott?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Brilliant’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to player performance v Hull

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: