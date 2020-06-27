‘Brilliant’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to player performance v Hull

Birmingham City fought back and managed to snatch a point in the 3-3 draw against a struggling Hull City side today.

The Blues were second best throughout the first-half, and it didn’t appear as though Pep Clotet’s side could get back the 2-0 deficit at the break.

However, a brace from Gary Gardner meant that Birmingham walked away with a point after an entertaining 3-3 draw at St Andrew’s.

The midfielder isn’t known for his scoring exploits, but he was in fine fettle in front of goal and shocked the Blues fans by netting twice.

It gives the player something to build on in terms of confidence and form as Birmingham look to ensure their safety over the next seven games.

The former Aston Villa player will be hoping he can add to his tally when the Blues host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

Here’s how Birmingham supporters reacted to Gardner’s impressive performance against Hull City today…

If we’d played the first half like we did the second half that would have easily been three points. Great goals from Gardner….and why is Bela not starting? Changed the game second half 🔵⚪️ #BCFC #KRO @BCFC — Russ (@blueruss1875) June 27, 2020

Fully deserved to win that. Really poor start has shot us in the foot. Bela influential, Gardner & Dean brilliant. We go again 💪🏼 #bcfc #KRO — Jɒɔʞ (@Jallenn96) June 27, 2020

GARY GARDNER IS A BLUE — Blueslane2000_Twitch (@BluesLane2000) June 27, 2020

Crowley, Bela and Gardner absolutely class second half here! Brilliant effort! #BCFC — Dom Cox (@domcox1990) June 27, 2020

Gary Gardner, unreal. — Jack (@BluesJack_) June 27, 2020

That’s why bela should be playing and that’s why gary gardner should be playing in the middle. Not rocket science — ryan (@rybcfc_) June 27, 2020

Saved by Gary Gardner get innnn — Stoney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@stoney1875) June 27, 2020