‘Brilliant’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to news of imminent arrival

Birmingham City are set to sign free agent Mikel San Jose, according to BBC West Midlands journalist Richard Wilford.

The midfielder had made over 300 appearances for Athletic Bilbao and was part of a successful Spanish side that challenged within Europe and the top ten in La Liga for a number of years.

San Jose will be able to link-up with Spanish manager Aitor Karanka, with Birmingham looking to add quality and experience to their ranks.

It will be interesting to see what role he takes within the side, especially seeing as the club has remained unbeaten in their opening two fixtures of the Championship season.

Birmingham look to have undertaken a new dawn under manager Karanka, and the side seems to be enjoying themselves on the pitch.

Here’s how the supporters reacted to the news that San Jose could be on his way to the club in the near future…

We’re never going to concede again 💙 — Jimmiree (@acrowflies) September 20, 2020

We are desperate to get Harlee Dean out of this side. Taking shape nicely — Bluebrum (@aflemi) September 20, 2020

Crikey…that came out of nowhere! — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) September 20, 2020

Gives us an option to go with a back 3 now. Dean and friend either said of MSJ. Maybe digga and Roberts will be off now — Michael Quinn (@Quinnlar88) September 20, 2020

Brilliant signing. — The Special Ron (@TheSpecialRon) September 20, 2020

That would be an unreal signing for us, really good ball playing midfielder, might be on the older side but experience is what we was lacking last season, good for the dressing room also imo — Ryan (@OutrageousOdin) September 20, 2020

That sounds like the sort of player we need. In Karanka we trust! — Solbloke (Liam) (@solbloke) September 20, 2020