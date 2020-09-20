Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Brilliant’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to news of imminent arrival

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are set to sign free agent Mikel San Jose, according to BBC West Midlands journalist Richard Wilford.

The midfielder had made over 300 appearances for Athletic Bilbao and was part of a successful Spanish side that challenged within Europe and the top ten in La Liga for a number of years.

San Jose will be able to link-up with Spanish manager Aitor Karanka, with Birmingham looking to add quality and experience to their ranks.

It will be interesting to see what role he takes within the side, especially seeing as the club has remained unbeaten in their opening two fixtures of the Championship season.

Birmingham look to have undertaken a new dawn under manager Karanka, and the side seems to be enjoying themselves on the pitch.

Here’s how the supporters reacted to the news that San Jose could be on his way to the club in the near future…

