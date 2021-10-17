Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Brilliant today’ – Plenty of Bournemouth fans react as one player shines against Bristol City

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bournemouth ensured that they would remain at the Championship summit yesterday afternoon, with a convincing 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

The Cherries, who have now made it 12 league games without a defeat this season, now find themselves on 28 points and remain three points clear of West Bromich Albion in second.

Marking his full debut with a goal, Jamal Lowe opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he volleyed in Jack Stacey’s pinpoint cross from close range. 

Jordan Zemura then doubled the lead in emphatic fashion on the stroke of half time when he eased past the defender before unleashing an excellent strike past Dan Bentley in the Robins goal. 

The Cherries limited the home side to very little in regard to opportunities to get back into the game, with Gary Cahill putting in another strong and commanding performance at centre-back. 

The former Chelsea defender is proving to be an excellent summer addition for the south coast club, and he is certainly playing his part in what has been a brilliant start for his side.

The defender dropped down to the Championship this season, after numerous years of competing in England’s top-flight and in Europe, with his maturity, reading of the game, and physical presence, all combining to Bournemouth’s benefit. 

Here, we take a look at how Bournemouth fans on Twitter reacted to his performance yesterday…


