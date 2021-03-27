‘Brilliant to hear’, ‘Love that’ – Many Norwich City fans react as defender drops hint over future

A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting to the latest message from defender Ben Gibson suggesting that he will be back with the club next season after his return to parent club Burnley.

Gibson arrived on a season-long loan from Burnley in the summer and has played a massive part in helping the Canaries bounce back from their relegation to the Championship. The defender has managed to average an impressive 1.6 interceptions, 3.9 clearances and managed to win 3.9 duels per game during his 27 Championship appearances (Sofascore).

Those kinds of performances have seen the 28-year-old endear himself with supporters and they would have been devastated by the club’s confirmation that he is now set to miss the rest of the campaign through an ankle ligament injury. However, Norwich still have the ability to make his loan move a permanent one in the summer if they go on to secure promotion.

Gibson took to social media to issue a message to supporters following the confirmation of his injury lay-off. The defender insisted that he has loved his time at Carrow Road and that the club will wrap up promotion in the remaining games. While he also suggested he will be back with them for pre-season next term.

Many Norwich fans were delighted by Gibson’s message on his potential future and were looking forwards to seeing him fully fit and firing in the top-flight next term.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

When we lift the Championship trophy I want Gibbo and Dimi's permanent deals to be announced on the pitch at FT. #NCFC https://t.co/m5oJwZ9uzQ — Daniel Emery (@DanielEmeryRS) March 26, 2021

Get well soon Gibby! Loved seeing you play this year. Can’t wait for next season! https://t.co/7ouEA3sHXo — Mitchell Sexton (@MitchyMitch9) March 26, 2021

Brilliant to hear Ben. We'll miss you but the best recovery tonic is the boys getting over the line.. And they will 👍👍#ncfc https://t.co/oG8sv2Yq1S — Mike Ward (@mjtward19) March 26, 2021

All the more reason for us to finish the job. Desperate to see this guy carry on in yellow and green. https://t.co/M33FyyBZMM — Wasim (@Malbs11) March 26, 2021

He said he’s coming back for pre season 😍🔰 https://t.co/73khxdYaUh — Callum (@postedbycallum) March 26, 2021

Love that. Do not underestimate how big of a signing @bengibson1993 has been for this club. Can’t wait to see him in the Prem. Forza Nodge 🟡🟢 https://t.co/vBFsKjDqyz — Mark 🔰 (@OldSchoolMarky) March 26, 2021

Speedy recovery. Looking forward to having you at the heart of our defence next season. You've been immense since joining — Matt Seely (@MattSeely) March 26, 2021

You've been magnificent for us Ben, quality in abundance. With you all the way and see you in August! — Edward Couzens-Lake (@EdCouzensLake) March 26, 2021