Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Burnley

‘Brilliant to hear’, ‘Love that’ – Many Norwich City fans react as defender drops hint over future

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting to the latest message from defender Ben Gibson suggesting that he will be back with the club next season after his return to parent club Burnley.

Gibson arrived on a season-long loan from Burnley in the summer and has played a massive part in helping the Canaries bounce back from their relegation to the Championship. The defender has managed to average an impressive 1.6 interceptions, 3.9 clearances and managed to win 3.9 duels per game during his 27 Championship appearances (Sofascore).

“The

1 of 18

Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season?

Those kinds of performances have seen the 28-year-old endear himself with supporters and they would have been devastated by the club’s confirmation that he is now set to miss the rest of the campaign through an ankle ligament injury. However, Norwich still have the ability to make his loan move a permanent one in the summer if they go on to secure promotion.

Gibson took to social media to issue a message to supporters following the confirmation of his injury lay-off. The defender insisted that he has loved his time at Carrow Road and that the club will wrap up promotion in the remaining games. While he also suggested he will be back with them for pre-season next term.

Many Norwich fans were delighted by Gibson’s message on his potential future and were looking forwards to seeing him fully fit and firing in the top-flight next term.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Brilliant to hear’, ‘Love that’ – Many Norwich City fans react as defender drops hint over future

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: