‘Brilliant to have you’ – Early signs suggest Derby fans didn’t get what they bargained for from new signing

Derby County and Wayne Rooney were in desperate need of goals at Pride Park as they stared down the barrel of a relegation battle in January.

The Rams quickly swooped to bring in Stoke City striker Lee Gregory on a loan until the end of the season to try and end their poor form in-front of goal.

Gregory scored goals for fun during his time with Millwall bagging 64 in just over 200 appearances for the Lions.

However, since his big money move to Stoke City in 2019 the 32-year-old striker has struggled to find his shooting boots.

They always say once a striker always a striker though and Derby boss Rooney was banking on this statement coming true for his side.

Derby were struggling to get the goals they needed to avoid relegation from club strikers Martyn Waghorn who has managed just three this season and Colin Kazim-Richards who has seven.

It was clear that Derby needed to find a clinical goal scorer and here are some of the Derby fans initial reactions to the Gregory move.

Brilliant to have you! Welcome 🐏🐏 — Hils Le-ram 🐑 (@hilssinger) February 1, 2021

Welcome Lee, and all the very best let’s get some goals 🐑🖤🙌🏻 — Karen Parker 💙 (@karenparker_70) February 1, 2021

Welcome to Derby 🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏, play off push 🔜🔜 — Reece 🐏 (@Reece2_dcfc) February 1, 2021

Feelings mutual! Get that ball in the back of the net lad! — Curt_Higgo (@CurtHiggo) February 1, 2021

You'll get the service from our wingers and full backs, should be fun 🙂 — Tony (@tony___1973) February 1, 2021

Welcome Lee, my little un is buzzing about this. — Paul Pounder 💙 (@ppounder) February 1, 2021

Welcome to Derby Lee, was hoping we signed you when you was at Millwall, so I’m glad you’re finally with us now, even if it is a loan spell! Good luck im sure you’ll smash it👍🏻🐏 — Derby County Statistics (@DerbyStatistics) February 1, 2021

Gregory has now been at the club since the beginning of February, and it might be fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to the potential Derby County fans were hoping.

The former Millwall man has only managed to score two goals in his 10 games for the Rams so far and as a result has struggled to find a spot in Wayne Rooney’s starting side in recent weeks.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Derby County midfielder quiz, can you really call yourselves a Rams fan?

1 of 20 Will Hughes scored his first Derby goal against which side in 2012? Millwall Watford Wolves Peterborough United

Derby still have eight games left of the season though and Gregory could still play a big part in keeping the Rams out of potential relegation trouble.

Rooney’s Derby welcome Luton Town on Good Friday and Gregory will be hoping to be included in the side to try and make an impact.

Gregory still has time to turn his form around but as things stand the striker is yet to live up to the hype that surrounded his arrival.