‘Brilliant’, ‘Tinpot’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans split as club closes in on latest signing

Wigan Athletic forward Josh Windass is reportedly at Hillsborough and is on the verge of completing his move to Sheffield Wednesday, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Owls and proved a useful addition for Garry Monk, grabbing three goals in his nine appearances.

After going into administration and suffering relegation to League One, clubs have swooped for some of the Latics’ prized assets for low fees this summer and it appears Wednesday are keen to do the same.

It is understood that they had a bid for the forward accepted 11 days ago but that things have moved slowly since due to the current situation at Wigan.

According to the latest report from the Sheffield Star, Windass is at Hillsborough today as the final touches are put on his permanent move to the club.

After some significant squad turnover, the 26-year-old’s arrival gives Monk some well-needed reinforcements in the final third.

What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The move may be close but it doesn’t seem as though the Hillsborough faithful are wholly convinced and Windass’ impending arrival appears divisive among Owls fans.

Read their reaction here:

Not what we need. Waste of a signing. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) September 2, 2020

How underwhelming. Waste of a signing — kenners🦉 \/\//\\/\//\\/\/ 🦉 (@robbiebebbie) September 2, 2020

About time 👌 — scott cain (@scottcain13) September 2, 2020

Brilliant — Steven Wilkinson (@swilko84) September 2, 2020