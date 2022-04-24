“Brilliant teammate” – Dean Holden heaps his praise on Stoke City forward

Dean Holden has told Stoke on Trent Live that Jacob Brown is “a joy to work with” following the Potters’ 1-0 victory over QPR yesterday afternoon.

Brown, who netted the sole goal of the match at the Bet 365 Stadium, has now taken his tally to 13 goals this Championship season, which has included three in his last four second-tier outings.

The Halifax-born forward signed for the Potters back in September 2020, after a relatively productive few years at Barnsley.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live about Brown and the continued success he is seeing in a Stoke shirt, assistant manager Dean Holden said: “He’s in the right place at the right time, he’s exactly where you want him to be. Rory works really hard on set pieces and Jacob’s in the position. That comes down to discipline and concentration so he gets his moment.

“We all know what he gives the team, we’ve spoken about it many times. He’s a brilliant teammate, a joy to work with, and that’s 14 goals for him now.”

The verdict

Brown’s relentlessness, ability to score goals and pace make him a difficult opponent to come up against, whilst his desire to keep on succeeding makes him a manager’s dream.

As per a recent FLW exclusive, Brown is currently being monitored by Rangers and a trio of Premier League clubs, with Stoke hoping that he extends his stay at the Bet 365 Stadium beyond 2023.

In what has been a season of mediocrity at Stoke once again, Brown has been a rare shining light and could play a vital role next season where the expectation levels are expected to rise.

Brown brings a lot of desirable attributes to the forward line in Staffordshire and it is no surprise that he is someone that gains a lot of plaudits.