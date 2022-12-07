“Brilliant” – Steven Schumacher issues passionate Plymouth Argyle reflection

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he has loved every second of his time at the club as he celebrates a year in charge.

Schumacher was appointed to replace Ryan Lowe, who departed for Championship side Preston North End. The 38-year-old has made the step up to the top job superbly and after missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, his side currently sit top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and two clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The Pilgrims suffered their first home defeat of the season with a surprise 2-0 defeat to Port Vale on Friday night, in what was a rare off day for his side. But Schumacher has won 30 of his 54 games in all competitions, giving him a 55% win percentage.

Schumacher says that he has used the disappointment of not making the top six last campaign as motivation this time around, as well using the near miss to attract new players to come in.

“Last season, obviously the success we had, when we were talking to players this year about why we want to recruit you, why we want to bring you to the team, we spoke about that disappointment of getting 80 points and only just missing out on the play-offs,” Schumacher said in an interview with ITV.

“So we spoke to them about, we think you could be the difference. Come and join us.”

The job he has done at Home Park has earned Schumacher plenty of admirers, evidenced by speculation linking him with West Bromwich Albion after Steve Bruce was sacked in October.

But Schumacher committed his future to the Pilgrims when he extended his contract until the summer of 2027 last month.

“Everyone knows how important the job is to me and everyone sees how much I enjoy it,” Schumacher explained.

“The first twelve months have been brilliant, I haven’t stopped smiling for a year. And I know there’s going to be times where it’s not going to go all our own way, and I’m going to have tough times.

“But yeah, I think it’s not lost on me how much this club means to the people of the city and we’ll do our best and keep trying to pack out Home Park as much as we can and keep trying to get better.”

The verdict

Plymouth fans will be delighted to hear Schumacher’s comments.

He has done at outstanding job at the club and his side have led the way in League One for much of the season.

As well as the results he has delivered, Schumacher has proven he knows how to recruit, using the loan market well in the summer to bring in the likes of Finn Azaz, Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker and Sam Cosgrove, all of whom have made an impact.

He has managed to lift the existing players after their disappointment last season and built a winning mentality, while playing an attractive style of football that the fans enjoy.

Schumacher seems destined for big things in the game but with his side at the summit currently, there is plenty more to come from him with the Pilgrims as they look to secure promotion.