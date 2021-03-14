Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant’, ‘Stay forever’ – Many Middlesbrough fans are loving 31-y/o’s recent display in win v Stoke City

Middlesbrough picked up an important three points at the weekend, as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Stoke City at the Riverside. 

Boro took an early lead after 21 minutes, as defender Grant Hall opened the scoring for Neil Warnock’s side. That lead was then doubled just 19 minutes later as Paddy McNair curled home their second goal of the match after being played in by Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing netted his first goal for Boro with just two minutes of normal time remaining in the contest, as his chipped finish over Angus Gunn saw Middlesbrough ease to a well-deserved three points.

Boro winger Yannick Bolasie was making his fifth appearance of the season for Boro, and was evidently pleased to see his side pick up the win over Stoke, as he labelled it as a ‘great performance’ from his team in a recent social post.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters were quick to respond to Bolasie’s social post after the win over the Potters on Saturday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


