‘Brilliant’, ‘Stay forever’ – Many Middlesbrough fans are loving 31-y/o’s recent display in win v Stoke City

Middlesbrough picked up an important three points at the weekend, as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Stoke City at the Riverside.

Boro took an early lead after 21 minutes, as defender Grant Hall opened the scoring for Neil Warnock’s side. That lead was then doubled just 19 minutes later as Paddy McNair curled home their second goal of the match after being played in by Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing netted his first goal for Boro with just two minutes of normal time remaining in the contest, as his chipped finish over Angus Gunn saw Middlesbrough ease to a well-deserved three points.

Boro winger Yannick Bolasie was making his fifth appearance of the season for Boro, and was evidently pleased to see his side pick up the win over Stoke, as he labelled it as a ‘great performance’ from his team in a recent social post.

𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆'𝒔 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒄𝒂𝒕 😅✈️ …great performance from the boys 💪🏿🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eIQJ7ZqFHq — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 13, 2021

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters were quick to respond to Bolasie’s social post after the win over the Potters on Saturday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

You were fantastic today Yannick, can you stay next season please? 🤞 — Lewis Cousins (@Lewis_S_Cousins) March 13, 2021

Some performance 💪🏽💪🏽 Need you signed up for next season for the fans being back! 🔴 #UTB — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖊 🍍 (@ellie9393) March 13, 2021

Stay next season mate, you know it makes sense. Full crowd singing your name. #UTB — Carl Foxton (@CarlFoxy91) March 13, 2021

Quality today, cracking 3 points 👍🏻 let’s hunt down 6th. Plenty of games & points available UTB 🤞🏻 you & Kebano stay next season, hopefully build a promotion challenging squad 🔴⚪️ — Ramboegg (@JohnHolmesUTFB) March 13, 2021

Brilliant today, you're getting better every day.

Stay and be a hero — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@boroloony) March 13, 2021

Lovely to see some of your classy skills on display today. Up the Boro!! — Dave (@daveh2159) March 13, 2021

Please stay 🙏🏼 — will tyerman (@will_tyerman) March 13, 2021

Great game for you today. Upward and onward. — Geoffrey 〓〓 (@Geoffre77831787) March 13, 2021

Brilliant performance today matey. A new Boro hero — ianatto (@ianatto1) March 13, 2021

Stay forever — Jack Williams (@J_Williams97) March 13, 2021

Baller 👏🏽 — Jack Devonald (@DevonaldJack) March 13, 2021

Too class today pal didn't know you could defend like that 😂 — Chris mfc (@Chris80MFC) March 13, 2021