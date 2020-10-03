‘Brilliant’, ‘So deserved’ – These Bristol City fans react as player agreement finalised

Bristol City announced last night that promising defender Taylor Moore has signed a new three-year deal to stay at Ashton Gate, with an option of extending that by a further 12 months.

✍️ @TaylorD_Moore has committed himself to #BristolCity until 2023! Full story: 👇 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) October 2, 2020

The 23-year-old is very highly-rated by the Robins, although he has had to be patient in his quest for first-team football since joining from Lens in 2016 and he was sent out on loan to Blackpool earlier this year.

However, Moore has starred under new boss Dean Holden this season, with his performances helping the team to nine points from their first three games.

Therefore, he’s expected to play an important role moving forward and the club confirmed on their official site last night that the player has committed to a new long-term deal.

As you would expect, the news has delighted the supporters who expect big things from the former England youth international.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update…

Probably the most 'earned' contract in the history of professional football. — Bob REALLY (@BlokeCalledBob) October 2, 2020

Brilliant news. Got to be one of the most deserving contracts in a city shirt. With a good team in front of him… great things. — Old Primary Head (@Oldprimaryhead1) October 2, 2020

So pleased no one deserves it more. Quality and commitment — Simon Mayes (@simonmayes4) October 2, 2020

YES!!!!! Get in!!!! — Patricia Jane Mowat ⚢ (@Janerthered) October 2, 2020

Best young CB I’ve seen in years @TaylorD_Moore keep@it going 💪 — Charlie Davies (@imnotclarkK) October 2, 2020

So deserved — Tom (@TomDavis04) October 2, 2020