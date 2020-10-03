Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Brilliant’, ‘So deserved’ – These Bristol City fans react as player agreement finalised

Published

1 min ago

on

Bristol City announced last night that promising defender Taylor Moore has signed a new three-year deal to stay at Ashton Gate, with an option of extending that by a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old is very highly-rated by the Robins, although he has had to be patient in his quest for first-team football since joining from Lens in 2016 and he was sent out on loan to Blackpool earlier this year.

However, Moore has starred under new boss Dean Holden this season, with his performances helping the team to nine points from their first three games.

Therefore, he’s expected to play an important role moving forward and the club confirmed on their official site last night that the player has committed to a new long-term deal.

As you would expect, the news has delighted the supporters who expect big things from the former England youth international.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update…


