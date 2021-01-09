‘Brilliant signing’ – These Bolton fans are delighted with fresh player agreement

Bolton Wanderers have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Kieran Lee, the League Two club have confirmed.

Lee had been a free agent since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, having spent the previous eight seasons at Hillsborough, making over 200 appearances in all competitions for the Owls.

The midfielder had been training with Ian Evatt’s side for some time with the view to securing a deal, and both parties now look to have come to agreement that suits both club and player.

It was announced by Bolton on Friday night that Lee has put pen to paper on an 18 month contract with the Trotters, effectively securing his future at The University of Bolton Stadium until the end of next season.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the level of ability and experience Lee has previously shown he possesses, plenty of Bolton fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to react to news of their club’s latest recruit.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Wanderers supporters had to say about Lee’s signing.

Huge club. Mint signing for this level. Hope we can keep him fit 🤞🏼 — em✨ (@emily_w29) January 8, 2021

Excellent signing.. — Joe 90 (@tonyjoe90) January 8, 2021

Undoubtedly a brilliant signing. — DMDbwfc (@MDbwfc) January 8, 2021

Great signing. 2 players in with Championship experience — Steve (@steven8661) January 8, 2021

Reading the Twitter account of Sheffield Wednesday,we have a cracking player on our hands. — Rick Greensitt (@RickGreensitt) January 8, 2021

Yes 👆👌 — Tom Alcock (@TomAlcock) January 8, 2021

Worried we keep seeing if fit comments… Fingers crossed we need a bit of luck with signings. — Lee White (@LeeWhit13026352) January 9, 2021