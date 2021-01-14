‘Brilliant signing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to emerging transfer news

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of winger Andre Green on a free transfer, the club have confirmed.

Green becomes the first signing of the January window for Wednesday, who will be keen to continue climbing the table under Neil Thompson.

Green has been without a club since the end of last season, after being let go by Aston Villa upon the expiration of his contract at Villa Park.

The 22-year-old made 48 appearances for Villa, scoring two senior goals in a claret and blue shirt.

Last season, Green spent time on loan at Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, as the latter were relegated to League One.

He’s now found a new club, though, and will be hoping to hit the ground running for the improving Owls.

For Wednesday, it’s another useful option in attack amid recent injury troubles.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to the latest addition at Hillsborough…

gassed with this, gives Harris some competition and just some new legs with a bit of pace and good ability. Btw if u lot let Izzy Brown leave we riot — Billy Johnson (@billyjohnson1o1) January 14, 2021

Big chance for him to step up. Flattered to deceive so far in his career. — Real Fans No Filter 🗣⚽️ (@realfans92) January 14, 2021

Maybe people will listen now, too many fans blamed the poor signings on the manager when it was the incompetent recruitment team, that were behind the signings not the manager. — Sando (@Sando19792826) January 14, 2021

would love to hear what the club said in terms of who will be managing him…….welcome pal up you owls — Sheridans Sox (@Craigfox27Fox) January 14, 2021

So who decided to sign him not that he’s a bad signing by the way — mark bolton (@markb73) January 14, 2021

Great signing, happy with this & welcome Andre green .WAWAW — Richard wilson (@Richard90351081) January 14, 2021

brilliant signing..welcom to swfc — Tony Lowdon (@tonylowdon) January 14, 2021