Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Brilliant signing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to emerging transfer news

Published

39 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of winger Andre Green on a free transfer, the club have confirmed.

Green becomes the first signing of the January window for Wednesday, who will be keen to continue climbing the table under Neil Thompson.

Green has been without a club since the end of last season, after being let go by Aston Villa upon the expiration of his contract at Villa Park.

Did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14

Did Sheffield Wednesday sign Lucas Joao for more or less than £1 million from Nacional?

The 22-year-old made 48 appearances for Villa, scoring two senior goals in a claret and blue shirt.

Last season, Green spent time on loan at Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, as the latter were relegated to League One.

He’s now found a new club, though, and will be hoping to hit the ground running for the improving Owls.

For Wednesday, it’s another useful option in attack amid recent injury troubles.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to the latest addition at Hillsborough…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Brilliant signing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to emerging transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: