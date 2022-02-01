‘Brilliant signing’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to late deadline day player agreement

Blackburn Rovers have completed the loan signing of Wolves midfielder Ryan Giles, the Championship club have confirmed.

Giles came through the academy at Wolves, but has yet to make a top-flight appearance for the Molineux club.

Which club did Blackburn sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Tayo Edun? Lincoln Swansea Stoke Charlton

The 22-year-old did however, impress on loan in the Championship with Cardiff earlier this season, providing nine assists in 21 second-tier appearances for the Bluebirds.

Having been recalled from the Welsh capital by Wolves earlier in January, Giles has instead now made a temporary move to Blackburn until the end of this season.

With that deal completed, Giles becomes Blackburn’s fifth signing of the summer, after right-backs Deyovaisio Zeefuik and James Brown, winger Ryan Hedges, and attacker Dilan Markanday – who is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Giles’ arrival, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

Announce Promotion — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) February 1, 2022

My club 😍 — Jake Hurley (@J_H1719_) February 1, 2022

Finallyyyyyyyyy! Brilliant signing this! 👏🏻 — Martin (@WildRoverFPL) February 1, 2022

Worth the wait welcome Ryan!! 🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) February 1, 2022

Get innnn — Connor Watson (@ConnorWatson05_) February 1, 2022