Blackburn Rovers

‘Brilliant signing’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to late deadline day player agreement

Blackburn Rovers have completed the loan signing of Wolves midfielder Ryan Giles, the Championship club have confirmed.

Giles came through the academy at Wolves, but has yet to make a top-flight appearance for the Molineux club.

The 22-year-old did however, impress on loan in the Championship with Cardiff earlier this season, providing nine assists in 21 second-tier appearances for the Bluebirds.

Having been recalled from the Welsh capital by Wolves earlier in January, Giles has instead now made a temporary move to Blackburn until the end of this season.

With that deal completed, Giles becomes Blackburn’s fifth signing of the summer, after right-backs Deyovaisio Zeefuik and James Brown, winger Ryan Hedges, and attacker Dilan Markanday – who is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Giles’ arrival, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


