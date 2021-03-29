‘Brilliant’, ‘Should be starting’ – Plenty of Norwich City fans react to midfielder’s recent international display

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez was on the scoresheet on Saturday evening whilst on international duty with Cuba.

Hernandez was making only his second appearance for his country, but has wasted on time in making his mark for them in their World Cup qualifiers.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough on Saturday, as Curacao ran out narrow 2-1 winners on the night, which means that Cuba are now sat third in their qualifying group, with two defeats from their opening two matches.

Hernandez’s strong performance was a rare bright spark for them on the night though, and he’ll be hoping he can take that run of form into club action with Norwich.

The 28-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions this term for Daniel Farke’s side, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the second-tier standings, and are eight points clear of second-placed Watford, as they head into their final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of the Carrow Road faithful took to social media to react to Hernandez’s recent goal for Cuba.

