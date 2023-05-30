Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the Championship in dramatic circumstances yesterday at Wembley Stadium.

With their League One play-off final with Barnsley seemingly set to be decided by a penalty shoot-out, Josh Windass stepped up to the mark for the Owls.

Wednesday went close to opening the scoring in the first-half as Dominic Iorfa's effort was saved by Harry Isted.

Following the break, Barnsley had an appeal for a penalty dismissed by referee Tim Robinson before they were reduced to ten men following Adam Phillips' challenge on Lee Gregory.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Tykes continued to push for a goal.

Liam Kitching's headed effort struck the crossbar before James Norwood was denied by a superb stop from Cameron Dawson.

In extra-time, Isted produced two impressive saves of his own to prevent Michael Smith and Barry Bannan from netting for the Owls.

Luca Connell then wasted a good opportunity for Barnsley as he missed the target when well-placed.

Will Vaulks thought that he had scored the winning goal for Wednesday in the second-half of extra-time as he fired an effort into the top corner.

However, this goal was disallowed due to the fact that Jack Hunt was offside.

Wednesday eventually made a breakthrough in the closing stages of this fixture as Windass headed home from Gregory's cross.

With Barnsley having no time to respond to this goal, the Owls secured a promotion-clinching victory at Wembley.

How have Sheffield Wednesday's fans reacted to Will Vaulks' post-match celebrations?

Following the Owls' triumph over Barnsley, Vaulks decided to demonstrate his dance moves in the dressing room

In footage shared on Twitter by Sky Bet League One's official account, Vaulks is seen doing the worm.

Upon witnessing Vaulks' post-match celebrations, many Wednesday fans reacted on the social media platform.

These Owls supporters expressed their delight with Vaulks' moves.

As for this fan, he admitted that he could watch the footage all day.

Meanwhile, this supporter has suggested that Vaulks has bettered Newcastle United's Dan Burn in terms of dance moves.

Could Will Vaulks help Sheffield Wednesday achieve success in the Championship later this year?

While the Owls are still yet to make decisions regarding the futures of a host of out-of-contract players, they will be able to turn to Vaulks for inspiration as his deal at Hillsborough runs until 2024.

Vaulks will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Wednesday in the Championship.

Having made 188 appearances at this level during his career to date, the midfielder clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete in the second tier.

By impressing later this year, Vaulks could help his side achieve a relatively positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.