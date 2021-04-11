Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving 25-year-old’s recent showing in win over Sheffield Wednesday

Published

3 mins ago

on

QPR picked up an impressive three points with a comfortable 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. 

Lyndon Dykes netted a brace on the day, whilst Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock also got themselves on the scoresheet for Mark Warburton’s side.

Dykes put in a hugely impressive performance for the Hoops on the day, and will be hoping he can finish this year’s campaign strongly in the Championship.

QPR are currently sat 11th in the second-tier standings, and are set to take on Rotherham United in their next match, in what is likely to be a potentially tricky test for the Hoops.

Dykes has now scored 11 goals in all competitions for QPR, and will fancy his chances of adding to that tally before the conclusion of this year’s league campaign.

Are these facts about the QPR badge true or false?

1 of 17

The current crest was unveiled in 2014

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to praise Dykes for his recent performance, in what was a comfortable win for the Hoops.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving 25-year-old’s recent showing in win over Sheffield Wednesday

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: