‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving 25-year-old’s recent showing in win over Sheffield Wednesday

QPR picked up an impressive three points with a comfortable 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Lyndon Dykes netted a brace on the day, whilst Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock also got themselves on the scoresheet for Mark Warburton’s side.

Dykes put in a hugely impressive performance for the Hoops on the day, and will be hoping he can finish this year’s campaign strongly in the Championship.

QPR are currently sat 11th in the second-tier standings, and are set to take on Rotherham United in their next match, in what is likely to be a potentially tricky test for the Hoops.

Dykes has now scored 11 goals in all competitions for QPR, and will fancy his chances of adding to that tally before the conclusion of this year’s league campaign.

Are these facts about the QPR badge true or false?

1 of 17 The current crest was unveiled in 2014 True False

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to praise Dykes for his recent performance, in what was a comfortable win for the Hoops.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Best performance by Lyndon by far today. Keep up the good work. — Chris Chew (@ChrisChewCoach) April 10, 2021

Stepped up. Brilliant performance. — Wicam (@johnycat) April 10, 2021

Top performance, both goals really good but loved the chest into George Thomas to set up the fourth. — philip riley (@philriley14) April 10, 2021

Clearly worked hard and stuck at it – deserves all the plaudits for his efforts and commitments to working through a difficult time – well done Lyndon 👍 — Peter Gaywood (@peter_g1971) April 10, 2021

Top man Lyndon, great performance today. You're finding your feet now 👊🔥⚽️ — Rich Newman (@rpnewm) April 10, 2021

Well done Lyndon, football is all about confidence. You have the ability, keep finding the back of the net ! — NW2QPR (@nw2qpr) April 10, 2021

Lyndon was far and away the best player today including his hand in the 4th. — Tony Kent (@adkent) April 10, 2021

Well done today LD9, best performance yet! 🔵⚪️ — Zak (@ZakSparks16) April 10, 2021

GO ON BIG MAN — Matthew Reilly (@Reilly23) April 10, 2021