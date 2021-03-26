‘Brilliant news’, ‘We made him’ – Many Barnsley fans excited by update on 25 y/o

Barnsley defender Michal Helik made his Poland debut in their 3-3 draw with Hungary last night, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The centre-back has been a key man for the Tykes this term, featuring 35 times and helping them push for a place in the play-offs.

More than just a solid defender, Helik has also caused issues in the opposition box – scoring five times and adding an assist this season.

The 25-year-old’s performances at club level have been rewarded on the international stage as he was handed his debut by Poland boss Paulo Sousa last night in their first game of World Cup 2022 qualifying.

Helik was named in the starting XI and played 58 minutes in the 3-3 draw with Hungary, with Poland turning a 2-0 deficit round to ensure that the points were shared.

It was a difficult evening for defenders in general but, according to Sofascore, the Barnsley centre-back won three of his six ground and aerial duels, made one clearance and one interception, and connected with 44 of his 50 passes (88% accuracy).

There’s a huge amount of positivity surrounding the Tykes at the moment and Helik’s international debut has been very well received by supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their excitement for him.

Read their reactions here:

Great to see @michalhelik get the start. 👏 Fully deserved. Good luck 👍⚽ https://t.co/SWGLQFIKCs — Andrew Hague⚡ (@tykesrus) March 25, 2021

Congrats to @michalhelik on your full international debut. Hope you have as big an impact on your national team as you've had on @barnsleyfc. — Sheriff Fatman (@Riffman117) March 25, 2021

Go on lad! — New York City Tykes (@nyc_tykes) March 25, 2021

Brilliant news — Lee Gray (@LeeGray3077) March 25, 2021

We made him — SBFCO (@SBFCO1) March 25, 2021