Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Brilliant news’, ‘Tremendous experience’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to off-field announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Paul Williams has been appointed as the club’s new academy director. 

Williams previously played for the likes of Derby County and Coventry City as a player and is now tasked with overseeing the academy’s future strategy moving forwards.

The 50-year-old arrives at St Andrew’s after leaving his role as assistant manager to Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday in July of this year and has also held various coaching roles with Wolves, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City, and West Brom in the past.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Birmingham City fans to catch wind of Williams’ arrival at the club, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

12 of these 25 Birmingham City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25

Birmingham City's record arrival is Emile Heskey's move from Liverpool.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as Williams was unveiled as the new academy director.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Brilliant news’, ‘Tremendous experience’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to off-field announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: