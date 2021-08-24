‘Brilliant news’, ‘Tremendous experience’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to off-field announcement

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Paul Williams has been appointed as the club’s new academy director.

Williams previously played for the likes of Derby County and Coventry City as a player and is now tasked with overseeing the academy’s future strategy moving forwards.

The 50-year-old arrives at St Andrew’s after leaving his role as assistant manager to Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday in July of this year and has also held various coaching roles with Wolves, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City, and West Brom in the past.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Birmingham City fans to catch wind of Williams’ arrival at the club, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as Williams was unveiled as the new academy director.

Now THIS is a great appointment.

Tremendous experience.

Fair play GG…. another couple.

I wonder if GG knows a builder and can work his magic on the stands! — Stu KRO 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@stuartroberts18) August 23, 2021

Presumably the reason Dodds resigned was that he was being relegated to a number 2 for youth development effectively under the director, having been the leader prior to that as Head of Academy – effectively pushed out of his role. Will wait to see how good this guy is. — Andy (@Bluenose_Andy) August 23, 2021

good appointment. good luck PAUL

football people in @thegoalzone was right???!

KRO — Gilharry (@Gilharry2) August 23, 2021

Brilliant news. Now a stadium update wouldn’t go a miss. Thanks 👍🏻 — Antony Sale (@saley1984) August 23, 2021

@MikeDodds01 won’t be out of work very long at all, feel like he’s a huge loss and will get a big job I’m sure Hopefully Paul Williams is equally capable KRO — Marc Suffolk (@MarcSuffolk1) August 23, 2021

I wish him well. Hopefully he settles and stays a few years. He appears to have had more clubs than Tiger Woods. — Brian B. (@BrianBr41198151) August 23, 2021

Great news for the club this can only mean good things for the future!! Bcfc kro sotv !! — Richard Payne (@Richard1875kro) August 24, 2021

Great appointment — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SamFowler95) August 23, 2021

All the best @PaulWillow4 — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) August 23, 2021

Congratulations Paul!👏🏾 — Blues 4 All (@blues_4_all) August 23, 2021