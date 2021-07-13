Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Brilliant news’ – These West Brom fans are feeling jubilant after player fitness update

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to social media to express their delight at Robert Snodgrass upping his recovery in pre-season training.

The Scottish midfielder missed out on the final couple of months of last season with an injury and so obviously could only watch on as Albion battled against the drop from the Premier League, before ultimately failing to earn survival.

Next season is less than a month away now, though, and Snodgrass will be eager to play his part in the campaign with him possessing more than enough quality to really have a positive impact for the Baggies as they look to challenge for promotion and an immediate return to the top-flight under new manager Valerien Ismael.

Indeed, he’s been put through his paces at pre-season training and fans have been pleased with what they’ve seen – let’s take a look at what’s been said on social media site Twitter…

