‘Brilliant news’ – These West Brom fans are feeling jubilant after player fitness update

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to social media to express their delight at Robert Snodgrass upping his recovery in pre-season training.

The Scottish midfielder missed out on the final couple of months of last season with an injury and so obviously could only watch on as Albion battled against the drop from the Premier League, before ultimately failing to earn survival.

Next season is less than a month away now, though, and Snodgrass will be eager to play his part in the campaign with him possessing more than enough quality to really have a positive impact for the Baggies as they look to challenge for promotion and an immediate return to the top-flight under new manager Valerien Ismael.

Indeed, he’s been put through his paces at pre-season training and fans have been pleased with what they’ve seen – let’s take a look at what’s been said on social media site Twitter…

The road to recovery 💪 Fantastic to see, @robsnodgrass7! pic.twitter.com/NBfNtQaJzM — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 12, 2021

Will be a Important player for us next season. #WBA https://t.co/90LbCK0EX9 — leon chambers (@leonwba91) July 12, 2021

Snoddy😍 Ready to tear the league https://t.co/n2NIwtDd5s — NickWbaGriffo (@Nichola60335296) July 12, 2021

Incredible Recovery Cannot wait to see him back on the pitch next season — Wba Ollie (@WbaOllie) July 12, 2021

Gonna be a big player coming off the bench and getting us all 3 points next season — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) July 12, 2021

Brilliant news, great player, true professional and real leader on the pitch, welcome back #WBAFC — BoingBoingBaggie (@BaggieBoing) July 12, 2021

Completely forgot we had him. Could be a big player this season — Gary Rickard (@podgewba) July 12, 2021

Good player. Nice to see him back — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) July 12, 2021

Like a new signing — Hitendra (@Hitendra70) July 12, 2021

