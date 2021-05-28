‘Brilliant news’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react to player agreement

Bolton Wanderers will be looking forward to next season already with them heading back to Sky Bet League One at the first time of asking.

The last few years have been tough on the Trotters but it looks as though a brighter future could be on the horizon with them quickly getting back into League One and looking on a better footing in terms of matters away from the pitch.

Of course, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to get the club back to where it’ll feel it belongs but they’re making steps in the right direction and that is all supporters can really ask for.

The latest bit of positive news, then, is that the experienced Alex Baptiste will be remaining at the club for at least another season with the Trotters confirming as much on social media:

🔷 𝗕𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 🔷 ✍️🏻 We are delighted to announce that Alex Baptiste has signed a new one-year deal until the end of the 2021/22 season.#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) May 28, 2021

Naturally, Bolton fans have taken to social media to discuss the news and so, that in mind, let’s take a look at the best of what has been said about the new deal:

Good to get him on for another year, even if he doesn’t play as much as this season, seems a key part of a strong dressing room. Good move from the club 👍🏽 — Joe Oldfield (@joeoldfield2000) May 28, 2021

I never thought I’d be so happy to read this. — Daniel Johnston (@DannyJohnston86) May 28, 2021

My player of the season 🍾🍾 — Claudia (@ClaudiaDoherty) May 28, 2021

Love that — Jack (@jack_w03) May 28, 2021

Brilliant news. — Carole Hardwick (@CAH80135) May 28, 2021

