Bolton Wanderers News

‘Brilliant news’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react to player agreement

Bolton Wanderers will be looking forward to next season already with them heading back to Sky Bet League One at the first time of asking.

The last few years have been tough on the Trotters but it looks as though a brighter future could be on the horizon with them quickly getting back into League One and looking on a better footing in terms of matters away from the pitch.

Of course, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to get the club back to where it’ll feel it belongs but they’re making steps in the right direction and that is all supporters can really ask for.

The latest bit of positive news, then, is that the experienced Alex Baptiste will be remaining at the club for at least another season with the Trotters confirming as much on social media:

Naturally, Bolton fans have taken to social media to discuss the news and so, that in mind, let’s take a look at the best of what has been said about the new deal:

