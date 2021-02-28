‘Brilliant news’, ‘Smart decision’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to Neil Warnock’s recent revelation

A number of Middlesbrough fans have reacted to Neil Warnock revealing that midfielder Jonny Howson will now remain Boro’s captain for the rest of the campaign after he wore the armband against Cardiff City.

Britt Assombalonga started the 1-1 draw against the Bluebirds but despite that, the decision was made to replace him as captain for the game with Howson the one to lead the side on the field. The midfielder delivered a decent enough display with his new responsibilities winning four duels and making one key pass for Warnock’s side (Sofascore).

Boro have at times this term lacked leadership on the field at crucial periods in matches, with Warnock having entrusted Assombalonga to take on that mantle for most of the season so far.

However, the 28-year-old has struggled at times this term and he had just 19 touches of the ball against Cardiff (Sofascore) before being replaced by Chuba Akpom in the second period.

Speaking to Teesside Live following the draw against Cardiff, Warnock revealed why he had made the decision to award the captaincy to Howson and also confirmed that it’s something that will now remain the case for the remainder of the season.

“I think the time has come now for Jonny to take the reins.

“I had a chat with Britt and he understood and agreed in the circumstances and just to concentrate on his game really.”

Many Middlesbrough fans believe that the right decision has been made and that Howson offers more leadership qualities than Assombalonga, while some understood the decision to give the forward the armband in the first place but suggested it has not worked to get more out of him.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

howson should have had the armband all along — Dave Sturdy (@DaveUK66) February 27, 2021

Smart decision given Howson’s far superior leadership skills, but it is a shame that we did not see a rejuvenated and goal scoring Britt after being made captain #Boro #UTB https://t.co/h568HEZprz — Tom McGarry ® (@tom_mcgarry17) February 27, 2021

Unsurprising move really. Understand why Britt was entrusted with the role originally, but it’s not had the desired effect. Take the burden from him, let him play free of pressure, and give the armband to someone who is comfortable with it, and frankly more influential. #Boro https://t.co/ea2Agb7szu — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) February 27, 2021

Britt should never have been given it. Warnock clearly gambled at trying to get a tune out of him and give him some responsibility, but unsurprisingly, it’s made no difference. At least now a real captain has the armband. — Russ (@iRussJ) February 27, 2021

There isn't a captain in the club.

On the pitch, there's no one with fire in their belly — Alan (@huntyhouse) February 27, 2021

Great better than Britt — Joanne Tanfield (@iluvmojos) February 27, 2021

This should of been done at the start of the season — Joe (@Joeatkinson98Me) February 27, 2021