‘Brilliant news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to significant club update

There’s relief for all concerned with Nottingham Forest, after the club confirmed in a statement that all tests on players and staff for coronavirus have come back as negative.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announced on his Instagram page yesterday that he has the virus and was seeking treatment.

This caused plenty of panic, after it was announced that he was present at the City Ground on Friday night, watching Forest lose 3-0 to Millwall only hours after meeting up with the players and staff.

But Forest have now revealed via the club’s official website, that all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus, and all results have come back negative.

Marinakis’ other club, Olympiacos, have also been tested for the virus, but they have also confirmed that all results have come back as negative ahead of their Europa League clash with Wolves.

It’s a relief for the Reds, as they now look to put this behind them and continue fighting for promotion with nine Championship matches left to play this term.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…

Good news — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) March 11, 2020

Forest are healthy on and off the pitch! — Ashley Stephens (@Ashley941300) March 11, 2020

But the media act like everyone is gonna become contagious if they come into contact with someone who is already infected.

Glad all the players & staff are well, and hopefully mr Marinakis makes a full recovery 🤞🏻 — forest forever (@forestforever11) March 11, 2020

Brilliant news 👍 — Aaron Charlesworth (@AaronCharles442) March 11, 2020

Great news🔴 — Dan (@nffcdzn) March 11, 2020

Good news 👍 — Davidh (@davidh_lufc) March 11, 2020